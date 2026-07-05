Boston Legacy Fight Back with Two Goals to Earn Point from Bay FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Pawtucket, RI - Boston Legacy FC battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Bay FC on Saturday afternoon at Centreville Bank Stadium.

The match opened at a high intensity, with Bay FC pressing early and Boston Legacy FC looking to settle into possession and build through midfield. At 3', Casey Murphy was whistled for a foul in the box and shown a yellow card a minute later. Bay FC capitalized on this opportunity as Claire Hutton converted from the penalty spot in the 5' to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Boston quickly responded by playing through pressure and finding pockets of space. Alba Caño was instrumental in midfield, helping the Legacy advance into attacking areas and sustain possession. Bay FC remained dangerous in transition, doubling its advantage at 17' when Karlie Lema finished from close range to make it 2-0.

Despite the deficit, Boston continued to grow into the match. Caño tested Bay's goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz in the 20', while Murphy came up with one of multiple key saves throughout the match in the 28' to keep the scoreline within reach. The Legacy continued to generate chances through Nichelle Prince, Barbara Olivieri, Amanda Gutierres, and Aïssata Traoré, but struggled to find a final touch in front of goal.

The breakthrough came deep into first-half stoppage time when Gutierres met a Prince cross with a header in the 45+2' - cutting the deficit before the break.

Boston's carried that energy into the second half looking more composed in possession and committing numbers forward. Gutierres forced a save in the 57th minute after being set up by Caño, signaling the Legacy's continued attacking intent.

The Legacy gained more traction after a double substitution at 65', with Sammy Smith and Ella Stevens entering the pitch. Boston continued to push for an equalizer, with a Caño effort blocked in the 66' before Smith tested Silkowitz shortly after. The equalizer finally arrived at 79'. Traoré drew a penalty inside the box. She stepped up and converted from the spot to level the match 2-2.

Boston's energy remained high down the stretch. Caño nearly found a winning goal in the 85', forcing a save from Silkowitz yet again. The Legacy remained vigilant, continuing to press through stoppage time, aided by late substitutions Nicki Hernandez, Fauzia Najjemba, and Aleigh Gambone for Karich due to injury.

While neither side could find a decisive goal, the match finished in a 2-2 draw after 90+12' - with Boston earning a point to move the club to 10 points on the season.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo, Jorelyn Carabali, Lilly Reale, Barbara Olivieri, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Sophia Lowenberg, Nicki Hernandez, Aleigh Gambone, Fauzia Najjemba, Ella Stevens, Sammy Smith, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 8,014

Shots: Boston Legacy 18, Bay FC 13

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 8, Bay FC 7

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 5, Bay FC 6

Fouls: Boston Legacy [X], Bay FC [X]

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 3, Bay FC 0

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 6, Bay FC 6

UP NEXT

The Legacy will host the Chicago Stars on July 10 at 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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