Racing Loses a 2-0 Decision to Bay FC in Return Home

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC on the field

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC on the field(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville FC suffered a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Bay FC Friday night in its return home to Lynn Family Stadium.

Kennedy Fuller and Karlie Lema netted the decisive goals for the visitors, who came into Friday without a win in their last six matches. Fuller struck first inside the opening 25 minutes, while Lema took advantage of an error in the back to double the advantage in the final period.

The defeat marked Racing's fifth straight loss dating back to May 17. It's also the club's second successive setback by a multi-goal margin after the first eight came by a single tally. The team remained in 16th place on the NWSL table with five points separating it from 15th place Chicago Stars FC.

A familiar storyline from last Sunday's defeat at Portland Thorns FC carried over into Friday: a strong start for Racing. The struggles came again in sustaining that output through the entire 90 minutes.

"The first 20 minutes was fantastic," said head coach Bev Yanez. "Felt like we dropped, then we came back into the match. (We) came in and talked about that specifically in the second half. ... Then (the) second half wasn't good enough. And that's it. There's no other explanation to that than it's simply not good enough."

Bay punished the hosts for not taking advantage of their bright start, as Fuller scored her first goal for the visitors since joining from Angel City FC on June 17.

Louisville, which does have nine goals in six home games this year, hasn't scored in its last three games.

"I'm really proud of the people that stepped onto the field," forward Sarah Weber said. "I think that they gave it a really good go - created some chances. I don't think the start of games has been our problem. We come out firing. We're playing well. I think we just have to find a way to put a goal in early."

The visitors' second strike came after a positive spell out of the halftime break. Lema was rewarded for her work up front, netting a tap-in goal after a mishap by Louisville playing out of the back.

"We come out really strong for 20 minutes, and then it's like we just die," midfielder Taylor Flint said. "And we need to figure that out. We have to put chances in the back of the net. It's just super frustrating."

Racing will look to end its losing skid next Saturday, July 18, when closing a two-game home stand versus the Houston Dash. These sides played to a seven-goal thriller back in April - a game the Dash edged by way of a late penalty. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC

Date: July 10, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 5,328

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Bay FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals:

Bay FC

21' Kennedy Fuller

58' Karlie Lema

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen (46' 12 - Quincy McMahon), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge (80' 19 - Avery Ciorbu), 20 - Katie O'Kane (60' 4 - Makenna Morris), 6 - Ella Hase (46' 9 - Kayla Fischer), 13 - Emma Sears, 42 - Sarah Weber (60' 16 - Maja Lardner)

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska, 30 - Erynn Floyd; 15 - Mirann Gacioch

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Bay FC: 29 - Jordan Silkowitz; 24 - Maddie Moreau, 18 - Joelle Anderson (46' 22 - Brooklyn Courtnall), 21 - Aldana Cometti, 16 - Sydney Collins (c), 41 - Hannah Bebar (83' 27 - Keira Barry), 8 - Claire Hutton, 17 - Alex Pfeiffer (71' 23 - Caroline Conti), 9 - Racheal Kundananji (90'+1 19 - Dorian Bailey), 47 - Kennedy Fuller, 5 - Karlie Lema (83' 11 - Kelli Hubly)

Subs not used: 1 - Camryn Miller, 32 - Emmie Allen; 10 - Cristiana Girelli, 12 - Tess Boade

Head coach: Emma Coates

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Bay FC

Shots: 6 / 13

Shots on Goal: 0 / 6

Expected goals: 0.15 / 2.90

Possession: 37.9% / 62.1%

Fouls: 8 / 8

Offside: 2 / 2

Corners: 4 / 0

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

70' Quincy McMahon (yellow)

Bay FC:

28' Maddie Moreau (yellow)

Match referee: Trevor Wiseman

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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