What to Watch for as Racing Heads Home to Face Bay

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Kayla Fischer

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC forward Kayla Fischer(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC steps back onto its home pitch - Lynn Family Stadium - Friday night, welcoming West Coast challenger Bay FC for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

It'll be Racing's first home match since before the extended NWSL summer break and the beginning of a two-match homestand.

Friday will also serve as Ali Night - an annual recognition of The Greatest, Louisville's own Muhammad Ali and his impact that is still felt today. For tickets and further information on the night, visit RacingLouFC.com/ali/.

Louisville (2-9-1, 7 points) last Sunday began life after the month-long hiatus from league play with a tough 4-0 defeat at Providence Park to Portland Thorns FC.

It was one of those contests where the scoreline didn't fully paint the game's picture. There were many moments, especially early on, where Racing asked questions of Portland's defense. In fact, Louisville finished the game with more shots (17-13) and final third entries (62-55). The Thorns' efficiency when it mattered most in the final third ultimately made the difference.

The result - a fourth successive defeat - meant Racing stayed put in 16th place with 18 games left. Three points separate Louisville and Boston Legacy FC in 15th, with the expansion side set to kick off at home at the same time Friday.

Racing has never lost five league games in a row - a reality Friday's hosts want to maintain against a side also trying to find form.

Bay (3-6-3, 12 points), in Emma Coates' first year at the helm, finds itself in the bottom half of the table - 13th position - through 12 matches. It's the same spot Bay finished in last year in a league that featured two fewer clubs.

Three points have been quite difficult to come by for the California side recently, as it is currently riding a six-match winless run.

The NorCal club, in its return from the break, saw a win slide away in Rhode Island last week. Bay's two-goal lead inside 20 minutes was impressively erased by hosts Boston Legacy FC to force a 2-2 draw. It was, however, the third time this year that Friday's visitors netted multiple goals in a game.

Similar to last season, Bay has struggled to find the back of the net consistently. 2025 saw the club finish last in the league in goals with 26, while its 11 tallies this year are tied for the second-fewest.

Follow Along

The match will be streamed on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story Lines ...

Rook stepping up: In her second career NWSL appearance, rookie defender Mirann Gacioch filled in at center back last Sunday for club captain Arin Wright, who started on the bench due to an ankle injury. The first-year player went on to tally more accurate passes (34) and possessions won (7) than any Racing player. Gacioch, a former center back for the Ohio State University, made her league debut at left back in March against the Washington Spirit.

Nearing another milestone: While Arin Wright may have already reached a historic appearance mark earlier this season, she is on the cusp of another impressive feat. Racing's captain needs eight more league starts to hit 200 for her career. Only five players have done that in NWSL history. Her next would also be her 50th for Louisville.

Short, but notable history: Racing and Bay have met four times since the latter entered the league in 2024. What's unique is that in each victory, the winning side has kept a clean sheet. Louisville dropped the first three contests before winning the most recent last November by a 1-0 decision at Lynn Family Stadium - a result that cemented its place in the playoffs for the first time in club history.

First half struggles: A three-goal first half by Portland Thorns continued Racing's disappointing stretch during the opening period. Its 13 goals conceded in the first 45 minutes through 12 games are the most in the NWSL. For context, Louisville has scored three more goals and leaked two fewer in the second half compared to the first this year. To close out 2025, Racing allowed just one first-half goal in its final six matches, including the playoff quarterfinal at Washington.

Youngster in the fold: Just before the league resumed play following the June break, Bay agreed to the significant transfer acquisition of 19-year-old Kennedy Fuller from fellow California rival Angel City FC. The NorCal club gave $500,000 in intra league transfer funds and $20,000 in allocation money in exchange for Fuller and an international roster spot for 2026. Fuller spent two-plus seasons with ACFC, amassing seven goals and five assists across 56 league appearances. The midfielder made her Bay debut last weekend versus Boston Legacy.

Taking the reins: Coming off a 2025 campaign in which it failed to make the playoffs, Bay made significant offseason noise with the introduction of future U.S. Women's National Team star Claire Hutton. Hutton, to date, has been an impactful mainstay in the Bay midfield on both sides of the ball. The 20-year-old has started in each of her team's 12 games this season. She leads the group in tackles won (31), successful passes (520) and chances created (17). In last week's draw at Boston, Hutton recorded her first goal and assist for Bay, scoring the first from the spot before assisting Karlie Lema for the second 12 minutes later.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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