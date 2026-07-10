What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Return Home to Host the Kansas City Current

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current

When: Friday, July 10th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Prime Video

As the Pride get set to host the Kansas City Current, here are five things to watch for:

Championship Memories

Kansas City Current may be unbeaten in their last four regular-season visits to Orlando, but the Pride own one of the rivalry's most memorable moments. Orlando's dramatic 3-2 victory over the Current in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs ended Kansas City's postseason run and propelled the Pride on their way to the Club's first NWSL Championship. The Pride have also avoided defeat in three of the last four meetings between the sides across all competitions.

Knocking on the Door

Recent meetings between Orlando and Kansas City have featured plenty of chances, even if the scorelines have stayed quiet. Two of the last three regular-season matchups have ended in scoreless draws, including one at Inter&Co Stadium in 2024. Across those two matches, the Pride fired 40 total shots and earned 16 corner kicks compared to the Current's five, consistently putting pressure on the Current defense and creating opportunities throughout the contest.

The Fortress

The Pride entered the summer break in strong form at Inter&Co Stadium, winning three of their last four regular-season home matches. During that stretch, Orlando scored eight goals and recorded a clean sheet, continuing to make its home venue one of the toughest places to play in the NWSL.

Banda Boost

Barbra Banda is set to return to the Pride lineup after missing last weekend's match through injury. Since joining Orlando, Banda's impact has been undeniable-the Pride have won 60 percent of their regular-season matches when she has appeared, with 30 victories coming during that span. The current NWSL Golden Boot leader brings a proven scoring touch and a game-changing presence back into the attack as she is made available for selection in the match against Kansas City.

Ready to Restart

While Orlando's eight-match scoring streak came to an end last week in Los Angeles, the run highlighted the consistency and firepower of the Pride attack. The Club scored 14 goals during the stretch and finished just one match shy of tying the franchise record for consecutive games with a goal. Returning home, the Pride will look to start a new streak against one of the league's top contenders.

Milestone Tracker

Anna Moorhouse is one appearance away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Julie Doyle is two appearances away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Hailie Mace is three appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.

Marta's next goal will be her 50th for the Pride across all competitions.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.