Orlando Pride Defeat Kansas City Current, 3-0

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (6-6-2, 20 points) defeated the Kansas City Current (8-6-0, 24 points) 3-0 on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium, securing the Club's fourth straight home win and handing Kansas City its first loss in its last five trips to Orlando.

The two sides played to a scoreless first half, with both teams generating opportunities in attack but unable to find the opening goal before the halftime break.

Just four minutes after the restart, Marta opened the scoring for the Pride, curling a left-footed strike from distance into the back of the net off a layoff from Jacquie Ovalle. The finish marked Marta's 50th goal across all competitions for the Pride, making her the first player in Club history to reach the milestone, while Ovalle recorded her team-leading third assist of the 2026 campaign.

The Pride doubled their advantage in the 57th minute off a corner kick, as Ally Lemos delivered a curled ball into the box that was headed home by defender Hannah Anderson. The finish was Anderson's second goal of the season, while Lemos collected her second assist of the campaign. Both players previously recorded their first goal and first assist of the year, respectively, in the Club's victory over the Chicago Stars on March 20.

Checking in as a second-half substitute, Barbra Banda capped the scoring in the 85th minute, capitalizing on a misplayed clearance by the Kansas City goalkeeper outside the penalty area before calmly slotting the ball home. The goal was Banda's league-leading 12th goal of the 2026 season and her first-ever goal scored as a substitute.

The Pride held Kansas City scoreless to secure their fifth clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, the third-highest total in the NWSL. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse led the defensive effort, recording a season-high nine saves in her 100th appearance across all competitions for the Club, becoming the fifth player in Pride history to reach the milestone. The nine saves are the second most she has recorded in a match in her NWSL career.

Goal Highlights:

49' Marta (Jacquie Ovalle) - ORL 1, KC 0

57' Hannah Anderson (Ally Lemos) - ORL 2, KC 0

85' Barbra Banda - ORL 3, KC 0

Head Coach Seb Hines

"Really pleased with the result. I think it was quite even in the first half. We had some half-chances, and we tried to stop their key players from having a big influence on the game. I thought the players implemented the game plan very well. We had some really outstanding performances. I thought it was a really big collective effort from everyone. I thought we showed what we were capable of doing. It was nice to get some goals and a clean sheet at the end of it."

Match Notes:

Marta's goal in the 49th minute was her second of the season and her 50th across all competitions, becoming the first player in Pride history to achieve the milestone.

Barbra Banda's goal in the 85th minute marked her league-leading 12th goal of the 2026 NWSL season.

The Pride recorded their fifth clean sheet of the 2026 season, ranking third in the NWSL.

Hannah Anderson scored her second career NWSL goal, both of which have come this season with the Pride.

Ally Lemos earned her second assist of the season, delivering the corner kick that was scored by Anderson.

Jacquie Ovalle recorded her team-leading third assist of the season on the Marta finish.

Zara Chavoshi made her first start of the 2026 NWSL campaign, marking the sixth start of her professional career.

Anna Moorhouse made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions, becoming the fifth player in Club history to do so.

Orlando has scored five goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half this season, which is the second most in the NWSL.

The Pride have now scored in seven straight NWSL home matches.

Head Coach Seb Hines made four changes to the starting lineup since the Club's last match against Angel City FC, with Hannah Anderson, Marta, Solai Washington and Zara Chavoshi entering the starting XI. Next Match: The Pride will remain in Central Florida as they take on Boston Legacy FC on Wednesday, July 15. Kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match streaming on NWSL+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 3 0

Kansas City Current 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Marta (Jacquie Ovalle) 49'

ORL - Hannah Anderson (Ally Lemos) 57'

ORL - Barbra Banda 85'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Zara Chavoshi, Hannah Anderson, Kerry Abello (Hailie Mace 53'); M Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Luana 65'), Ally Lemos; F Jacquie Ovalle (Julie Doyle 65'), Marta (c) (Barbra Banda 76'), Solai Washington (Oihane 76')

Substitutes not used: GK Cosette Morche; D Nicole Payne; F Seven Castin, Summer Yates

Kansas City Current - GK Marisa Jordan; D Laney Rouse, Gabrielle Robinson, Kayla Sharples, Izzy Rodriguez; M Lo'eau LaBonta (Vanessa DiBernardo 81'), Rocky Rodriguez (Bayley Feist 68'), Debinha (Temwa Chawinga 46'); F Amelia White (Penelope Hocking 59'), Croix Bethune, Haley Hopkins (Gianna Paul 68')

Substitutes not used: GK Kaylin Williams-Mosier; D Melia Brewer, Elizabeth Bell, Kolo Suliafu

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 10, 2026

Attendance: 8,058

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 45.0%

KC - 55.0%

Shots:

ORL - 11

KC - 20

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 5

KC - 9

Saves:

ORL - 9

KC - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 5

KC - 3

Offsides:

ORL - 0

KC - 3

Corners:

ORL - 1

KC - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Marta







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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