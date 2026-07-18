Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, July 18, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Uta.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

The Story:

The Pride is unbeaten (W3 D1) in their last four meetings with Utah since the Royals returned to the NWSL in 2024, outscoring them, 11-2. Barbra Banda alone has scored 5 goals and assisted on 2, which is tied for the most by any player against a single opponent since the start of the 2024 season.

Last time the Pride faced off in Utah against the Royals in 2025, Barbra Banda secured the first hat trick in Pride history in a 3-1 win.

Julie Doyle made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions against Boston Legacy FC, becoming just the sixth player to reach the milestone.

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 0, Boston Legacy 1 (7/15/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Bárbara Olivieri

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Royals' Last Match: Utah Royals 1, Gotham FC 3 (7/10/26, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Cece Kizer; Ester (2), Tierna Davidson

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs Chicago Stars FC

Date & Time: Friday, July 24, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Victory+, NWSL+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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