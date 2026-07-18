Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, July 18, 8:45 p.m. ET
Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Uta.
Broadcast: ION
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ION
The Story:
The Pride is unbeaten (W3 D1) in their last four meetings with Utah since the Royals returned to the NWSL in 2024, outscoring them, 11-2. Barbra Banda alone has scored 5 goals and assisted on 2, which is tied for the most by any player against a single opponent since the start of the 2024 season.
Last time the Pride faced off in Utah against the Royals in 2025, Barbra Banda secured the first hat trick in Pride history in a 3-1 win.
Julie Doyle made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions against Boston Legacy FC, becoming just the sixth player to reach the milestone.
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 0, Boston Legacy 1 (7/15/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Bárbara Olivieri
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Royals' Last Match: Utah Royals 1, Gotham FC 3 (7/10/26, America First Field)
Goal-Scorers: Cece Kizer; Ester (2), Tierna Davidson
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs Chicago Stars FC
Date & Time: Friday, July 24, 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Victory+, NWSL+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Utah Royals on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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