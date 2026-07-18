Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC announced today that the club has loaned defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC in the USL Gainbridge Super League through December 31.

Angel first joined Chicago in June 2025 after spending two seasons with IFK Norrköping in the Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top women's league. Angel signed a two-year contract with the Stars through 2027, with an option for 2028. After getting drafted to the NWSL by Racing Louisville in 2024, Angel made her league debut with Chicago on August 31, 2025. During her first season with the Stars, Angel played in four regular-season matches for a total of 201 minutes. The defender was recently loaned to Boston Legacy FC in the NWSL Chicago from April 6 through July 30, 2026.

The Chicago Stars will return to action tonight to face Angel City FC during Kids Night, presented by LaCroix. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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