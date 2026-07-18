What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Utah Royals on the Road

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC

When: Saturday, July 8th, 8:45 p.m. ET

Where: America First Field, Sandy, UT.

TV: ION

As the Pride head on the road to Utah, here are four things to watch for:

Banda's Royal Treatment

Orlando Pride has enjoyed success against the Utah Royals since the club rejoined the NWSL in 2024, going unbeaten in four consecutive meetings with three wins and one draw while also outscoring Utah, 11-2. Forward Barbra Banda has been at the center of that dominance, contributing to seven goals in those four matches with five goals and two assists. Her seven goal contributions against Utah are tied for the most by any player against a single opponent since the start of the 2024 season.

One Final Push

The Pride close out a demanding stretch of three matches in eight days when they take on the Royals. The week began with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Current before Orlando battled through a tightly contested 1-0 defeat to Boston Legacy FC. Sunday's match marks the end of the club's busiest fixture period of the season, as Orlando will not face another three-match week for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Banda Chasing History (Again)

Few opponents have brought out the best in Barbra Banda quite like Utah. The striker has scored five goals in her first three matches against the Royals, including a memorable hat trick in her last trip to Utah in May 2024. A goal in this weekend's contest would move Banda into rare company, as only two players in NWSL history, Ebony Salmon against Chicago and Temwa Chawinga against Chicago, have scored six goals in their first four appearances against a single opponent.

Century Club: Julie Doyle

Julie Doyle reached a significant career milestone in Orlando's most recent match, becoming just the sixth player in club history to make 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride. Since joining Orlando in 2022, Doyle has been a consistent contributor, recording seven regular-season goals, tied for ninth most in club history, and five regular-season assists, tied for seventh.

Milestone Tracker:

Anna Moorhouse is five saves away from passing Ashlyn Harris for the most regular-season saves in Pride history.

Hailie Mace is two appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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