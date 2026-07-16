Orlando Pride Defeated by Boston Legacy FC 1-0

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (6-7-2, 20 points) dropped a 1-0 result to 2026 expansion side Boston Legacy FC (4-7-4, 16 points) on Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

The lone goal of the match came from a Barbara Oliveri strike in the 18th minute off a pass from Ella Stevens. The Pride battled and created multiple chances the rest of the night including hitting the post but just couldn't find the breakthrough.

Julie Doyle came on as a second-half substitute and became the sixth player in Pride history to appear in 100 matches for the Club across all competitions. She originally joined the Pride back in 2022 and her seven regular season goals are tied for the ninth most in Club history and her five regular season assists are tied for seventh most in Orlando history.

Goal Highlights:

18' Barbara Olivieri (Ella Stevens) - BOS 1, ORL 0

Head Coach Seb Hines

"Disappointed with the result, obviously. I felt the quick turnaround highs of last Friday beating Kansas [City Current] and then could, we take that momentum into this game? There wasn't a lot of it in the first half. They took their chances really well, and I thought towards the end of the game, we were really trying. We were pushing, the ball wouldn't land for us and it's fine margins in this league. You've got to take your opportunities when they present themselves, and you can't give the opposition even a sniff. Overall disappointment with the result. Never fault the effort of the players, they always give 110 percent, but tonight just wasn't our night."

Match Notes:

Checking in as a halftime substitute, Julie Doyle made her 100th career appearance across all competitions for the Pride.

Angelina made her 100th NWSL appearance across all competitions.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the starting lineup from the club's last match against the Kansas City Current, inserting Oihane into the starting XI. Next Match: The Pride will head to Salt Lake City as they take on the Utah Royals this Saturday, July 18. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 8:45 p.m. ET with the match streaming on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Boston Legacy FC 1 0 1 Scoring Summary:

BOS - Barbara Oliveri (Ella Stevens) 18'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 26'

BOS - Aïssata Traoré (Yellow Card) 35'

ORL - Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card) 65'

BOS - Lilly Reale (Yellow Card) 71'

BOS - Sammy Smith (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Zara Chavoshi, Hannah Anderson, Oihane (Julie Doyle 46'); M Ally Lemos (Nicole Payne 68'), Haley McCutcheon (Sevin Castin 88'), Angelina; F Jacquie Ovalle (Barbra Banda 60'), Solai Washington (Simone Jackson 68'), Marta (c)

Substitutes not used: GK Cosette Morché, McKinley Crone; D Kerry Abello; M Luana;

Boston Legacy FC - GK Casey Murphy; D Bianca St.George, Jorelyn Carabalí, Emerson Elgin, Lilly Reale; M Alba Caño (Aleigh Gambone 76'), Annie Karich, Barbara Olivieri; F Nichelle Prince (Nicolette Hernandez 88'), Aïssata Traoré (Sammy Smith 75'), Ella Stevens (Amanda Gutierres 63')

Substitutes not used: GK Laurel Ivory, Hannah Stambaugh; M Laurel Ansbrow; F Amanda Allen, Amanda Dos Santos, Deja Davis

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 15, 2026

Attendance: 6,004

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 52%

BOS - 48%

Shots:

ORL - 13

BOS - 8

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 2

BOS - 2

Saves:

ORL - 1

BOS - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 13

BOS - 10

Offsides:

ORL - 1

BOS - 0

Corners:

ORL - 5

BOS - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Cori Dyke







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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