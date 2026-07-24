What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Chicago Stars FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Chicago Stars FC

When: Friday, July 25th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter.co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Victory+

Tickets: Here

As the Pride get set to host the Stars, here are five things to watch for:

Welcoming the Windy City

Orlando has enjoyed strong home success against Chicago in recent years. Since 2023, the Pride have won three of their four home matches against the Stars, including playoffs, and have scored 16 goals across those contests. That stretch includes a league-record-tying 6-0 victory over Chicago in the 2025 home opener.

Repeat Performance

The last meeting between these two sides came earlier this season in March, with the Pride earning a convincing 3-0 road victory at Martin Stadium. Goals from Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle and Hannah Anderson powered the win, while Ally Lemos, Solai Washington and Ovalle each tallied an assist. The result remains tied for Orlando's largest margin of victory during the 2026 regular season.

A Moment Made for SportsCenter

One of the most memorable moments from the Pride's win over Chicago earlier this year came courtesy of Jacquie Ovalle. After combining with Solai Washington in the attacking third, Ovalle finished Washington's driven cross with an acrobatic backheel strike that claimed the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. The goal marked Ovalle's first of the season and Washington's first professional assist.

Closing in on 50

Head Coach Seb Hines is two wins away from becoming the fifth NWSL coach to record 50 career regular-season wins, all with one club. Hines became the first Black head coach in NWSL history and guided the Pride to a seven-game unbeaten run while serving in the interim role. He was hired full-time ahead of the 2023 NWSL season. Hines was also at the helm of the 2024 double for the Pride as he helped lead the team to winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Seven's Next Step

The Orlando Pride signed forward Seven Castain to a new contract through the 2028 season, with a mutual option for 2029, earlier this week. Additionally, Castain has been loaned out to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League for the remainder of the 2026 season. Castain originally joined the Pride ahead of the 2026 season after signing a one-year deal. In her rookie campaign, the forward has appeared in 11 matches and made her professional debut in Orlando's season opener, playing the full 90 minutes against the Seattle Reign.

Milestone Tracker:

Anna Moorhouse is two saves away from passing Ashlyn Harris for the most regular-season saves in Pride history.

Hailie Mace is two appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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