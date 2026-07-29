Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way Celebrate Impact of "Assists for Good" Campaign with $7,000 Donation to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way today announced a $7,000 donation to support the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline through the Club's ongoing Assists for Good campaign, highlighting the power of sports to create meaningful change in the Central Florida community.

Through the Pride's first 12 matches of the 2026 NWSL season, the team recorded 14 assists, generating a $7,000 contribution from the campaign to benefit Heart of Florida United Way's support of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The donation will help Heart of Florida United Way light the way for more than 600 people seeking critical support through 988 this month.

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support to individuals experiencing mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use concerns or thoughts of suicide. Anyone in need can call or text 988, or connect online with a trained crisis counselor.

"We are incredibly proud to see the impact that Assists for Good is already making in our community," said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando Pride & Orlando City SC. "Every assist on the field represents teamwork and connection, and through this partnership with Heart of Florida United Way, those moments are helping ensure that individuals in crisis have access to lifesaving support when they need it most."

The Assists for Good campaign will continue throughout the remainder of the 2026 season, with future donations supporting The Thanksgiving Project, Heart of Florida United Way's annual initiative that helps ensure families across the region can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together. The Pride's October 25 match against Gotham FC, presented by Heart of Florida United Way, will feature a special Double Assist Night, with $1,000 donated for every Orlando Pride assist recorded during the game.

Serving thousands of households each year, The Thanksgiving Project plays a vital role in strengthening food security during the holiday season. Funds generated through the campaign will help expand access to emergency assistance, food security programs, housing support, and holiday meals for families who need them most.







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