Julie Doyle Scores Late Winner as Orlando Pride Earn 1-0 Victory over Chicago Stars FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (7-8-2, 23 points) defeated Chicago Stars FC (4-12-0, 12 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Inter.co Stadium, earning all three points in the Club's first match at the newly renamed venue and winning for the fourth time in its last five home matches against Chicago dating back to 2023.

The two sides played an evenly contested opening half, with the Pride creating multiple opportunities and tallying 20 of their 28 shots on the night in the first half alone. Chicago goalkeeper Katie Atkinson kept her team in the match making eight saves to ensure both teams went into the halftime break scoreless.

Orlando found the breakthrough and eventual game-winner in the 88th minute as Cori Dyke played a weighted through ball into the penalty area for Julie Doyle, who finished with a left-footed strike into the upper left corner. The goal was her first of the 2026 campaign and the eighth regular-season goal of her career, putting her ninth all-time on the Pride's scoring list. The assist marked Dyke's first of the season and the second of her NWSL career.

Chicago was unable to find an equalizer over the closing stages as the Pride secured their sixth clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, which ranks third in the NWSL this season. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded two saves in the shutout, moving into a tie with former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the most regular season saves in Orlando history with 289.

Scoring Summary:

88' Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) - ORL 1, CHI 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"We left it late, but most important thing is that we got the goal that we much needed and the three points that we much needed. You know, phenomenal performance from start to finish. I've been in these games where you are relentless, and you keep pushing and keep pushing and you get hurt in one moment and so I was so pleased with the players that they were able to get it to the final whistle and score the goal. Well-deserved performance and an effort and victory."

Match Notes:

Anna Moorhouse's two saves moved her into a tie with Ashlyn Harris for the most career regular-season saves in Orlando Pride history with 289.

Moorhouse and the Pride backline also recorded their sixth shutout of the season, third most in the NWSL in 2026.

Julie Doyle's goal marked her first of the 2026 campaign, netting for the first time since March 15, 2025, also against Chicago Stars FC.

Doyle's goal is her eighth regular-season goal in her career, which is the ninth most in Pride history.

Cori Dyke recorded her first assist of the season on Doyle's goal, and the second of her career. She last assisted on Sep. 28, 2024, against the Houston Dash.

Head coach Seb Hines made five changes to the starting lineup from the club's last match against Utah Royals FC, inserting Kerry Abello, Ally Lemos, Jacquie Ovalle, Marta and Solai Washington into the starting XI.

Next Match:

The Pride will head to Cary, North Carolina, as they take on the North Carolina Courage on Friday, July 31. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET with the match streaming on Prime Video.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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