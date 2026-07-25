Julie Doyle Scores Late Winner as Orlando Pride Earn 1-0 Victory over Chicago Stars FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Doyle scores first goal of the season and Pride defense secures sixth clean sheet

Match Recap: Julie Doyle Scores Late Winner as Orlando Pride Earn 1-0 Victory Over Chicago Stars FC

Doyle scores first goal of the season and Pride defense secures sixth clean sheet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (7-8-2, 23 points) defeated Chicago Stars FC (4-12-0, 12 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Inter.co Stadium, earning all three points in the Club's first match at the newly renamed venue and winning for the fourth time in its last five home matches against Chicago dating back to 2023.

The two sides played an evenly contested opening half, with the Pride creating multiple opportunities and tallying 20 of their 28 shots on the night in the first half alone. Chicago goalkeeper Katie Atkinson kept her team in the match making eight saves to ensure both teams went into the halftime break scoreless.

Orlando found the breakthrough and eventual game-winner in the 88th minute as Cori Dyke played a weighted through ball into the penalty area for Julie Doyle, who finished with a left-footed strike into the upper left corner. The goal was her first of the 2026 campaign and the eighth regular-season goal of her career, putting her ninth all-time on the Pride's scoring list. The assist marked Dyke's first of the season and the second of her NWSL career.

Chicago was unable to find an equalizer over the closing stages as the Pride secured their sixth clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, which ranks third in the NWSL this season. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded two saves in the shutout, moving into a tie with former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the most regular season saves in Orlando history with 289.

Goal Highlights:

88' Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) - ORL 1, CHI 0

Head Coach Seb Hines

"We left it late, but most important thing is that we got the goal that we much needed and the three points that we much needed. You know, phenomenal performance from start to finish. I've been in these games where you are relentless and you keep pushing and keep pushing and you get hurt in one moment and so I was so pleased with the players that they were able to get it to the final whistle and score the goal. Well-deserved performance and an effort and victory."

Match Notes:

Anna Moorhouse's two saves moved her into a tie with Ashlyn Harris for the most career regular-season saves in Orlando Pride history with 289.

Moorhouse and the Pride backline also recorded their sixth shutout of the season, third most in the NWSL in 2026.

Julie Doyle's goal marked her first of the 2026 campaign, netting for the first time since March 15, 2025, also against Chicago Stars FC.

Doyle's goal is her eighth regular-season goal in her career, which is the ninth most in Pride history.

Cori Dyke recorded her first assist of the season on Doyle's goal, and the second of her career. She last assisted on Sep. 28, 2024, against the Houston Dash.

Head coach Seb Hines made five changes to the starting lineup from the club's last match against Utah Royals FC, inserting Kerry Abello, Ally Lemos, Jacquie Ovalle, Marta and Solai Washington into the starting XI. Next Match: The Pride will head to Cary, North Carolina, as they take on the North Carolina Courage on Friday, July 31. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET with the match streaming on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Chicago Stars FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 90+2'

CHI - Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Halie Mace 61'), Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Kerry Abello (Rafaelle 61'); M Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Luana 91'); F Jacquie Ovalle, Marta (c) (Julie Doyle 71'), Solai Washington (Nicole Payne 61')

Substitutes not used: GK Cosette Morché; F Summer Yates, Zoe Matthews, Simone Jackson

Chicago Stars FC - GK Katie Atkinson; D Jenna Bike, Sam Staab (Elise Evans 85'), Aaliyah Farmer (Micayla Johnson 62'), Nádia Gomes (Leila Ouhabi 46'); M Jameese Joseph, Manaka Hayashi, Maitane López, Brianna Pinto (c); F Tessa Dellarose (Julia Grosso 62'), Ivonne Chacón (Kathrin Hendrich 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Alyssa Naeher, Halle Mackiewicz; M Elise Evans;

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 24, 2026

Attendance: 6,657

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 54.4%

CHI - 45.6%

Shots:

ORL - 28

CHI - 10

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 10

CHI - 2

Saves:

ORL - 2

CHI - 9

Fouls:

ORL - 7

CHI - 7

Offsides:

ORL - 2

CHI - 0

Corners:

ORL - 8

CHI - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Julie Doyle

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter.co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter.co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

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Match Recap: Julie Doyle Scores Late Winner as Orlando Pride Earn 1-0 Victory Over Chicago Stars FC Doyle scores first goal of the season and Pride defense secures sixth clean sheet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (7-8-2, 23 points) defeated Chicago Stars FC (4-12-0, 12 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Inter.co Stadium, earning all three points in the Club's first match at the newly renamed venue and winning for the fourth time in its last five home matches against Chicago dating back to 2023.

The two sides played an evenly contested opening half, with the Pride creating multiple opportunities and tallying 20 of their 28 shots on the night in the first half alone. Chicago goalkeeper Katie Atkinson kept her team in the match making eight saves to ensure both teams went into the halftime break scoreless.

Orlando found the breakthrough and eventual game-winner in the 88th minute as Cori Dyke played a weighted through ball into the penalty area for Julie Doyle, who finished with a left-footed strike into the upper left corner. The goal was her first of the 2026 campaign and the eighth regular-season goal of her career, putting her ninth all-time on the Pride's scoring list. The assist marked Dyke's first of the season and the second of her NWSL career.

Chicago was unable to find an equalizer over the closing stages as the Pride secured their sixth clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, which ranks third in the NWSL this season. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded two saves in the shutout, moving into a tie with former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the most regular season saves in Orlando history with 289.

Goal Highlights:

https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQheQrmtCRKBSSuMEQkjujhFjSiDztpk5vBS8nRUTWIL8hATdHsTBbrZokPAAeyYNgx67El7qFHhU8haXDl3t66x6cGK8E 88' Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) - ORL 1, CHI 0

Head Coach Seb Hines

"We left it late, but most important thing is that we got the goal that we much needed and the three points that we much needed. You know, phenomenal performance from start to finish. I've been in these games where you are relentless and you keep pushing and keep pushing and you get hurt in one moment and so I was so pleased with the players that they were able to get it to the final whistle and score the goal. Well-deserved performance and an effort and victory."

Match Notes:

- Anna Moorhouse's two saves moved her into a tie with Ashlyn Harris for the most career regular-season saves in Orlando Pride history with 289. - Moorhouse and the Pride backline also recorded their sixth shutout of the season, third most in the NWSL in 2026. - Julie Doyle's goal marked her first of the 2026 campaign, netting for the first time since March 15, 2025, also against Chicago Stars FC. - Doyle's goal is her eighth regular-season goal in her career, which is the ninth most in Pride history. - Cori Dyke recorded her first assist of the season on Doyle's goal, and the second of her career. She last assisted on Sep. 28, 2024, against the Houston Dash. - Head coach Seb Hines made five changes to the starting lineup from the club's last match against Utah Royals FC, inserting Kerry Abello, Ally Lemos, Jacquie Ovalle, Marta and Solai Washington into the starting XI. Next Match: The Pride will head to Cary, North Carolina, as they take on the North Carolina Courage on Friday, July 31. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET with the match streaming on Prime Video.

Teams

1

2

F

Orlando Pride

0

1

1

Chicago Stars FC

0

0

0

Scoring Summary: ORL - Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) 88'

Misconduct Summary: ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 90+2' CHI - Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Halie Mace 61'), Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Kerry Abello (Rafaelle 61'); M Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Luana 91'); F Jacquie Ovalle, Marta (c) (Julie Doyle 71'), Solai Washington (Nicole Payne 61')

Substitutes not used: GK Cosette Morche; F Summer Yates, Zoe Matthews, Simone Jackson

Chicago Stars FC - GK Katie Atkinson; D Jenna Bike, Sam Staab (Elise Evans 85'), Aaliyah Farmer (Micayla Johnson 62'), Nádia Gomes (Leila Ouhabi 46'); M Jameese Joseph, Manaka Hayashi, Maitane Lopez, Brianna Pinto (c); F Tessa Dellarose (Julia Grosso 62'), Ivonne Chacon (Kathrin Hendrich 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Alyssa Naeher, Halle Mackiewicz; M Elise Evans;

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 24, 2026

Attendance: 6,657

Stats:

Possession: ORL - 54.4% CHI - 45.6%

Shots: ORL - 28 CHI - 10

Shots on Goal: ORL - 10 CHI - 2

Saves: ORL - 2 CHI - 9

Fouls: ORL - 7 CHI - 7

Offsides: ORL - 2 CHI - 0

Corners: ORL - 8 CHI - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Julie Doyle

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter.co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter.co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQiE97Yc6Oa6S3edoXrbq6n5S-RMx_XwOr71GsqRW5vy3-8kX9Xlt7SLZ85l5X3CdxxFS5B9n_-LEn7RGKnM7yiDJOz3Jw Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQjUAy6mUnTqv_HF-e6c1lOmQaIgqlVTMsElOeN6RSe-kRWq2yC9IDzVLUU7RgdtPUMVcUhDZgKTB2PfLU5lpfGb1rZm_8 X, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQkcn1Xpl29KED0gzH909yyftaLdp8GUXbAU4rU39lB0epMSGQp79FQHX6D08Hm63HcvL84CMU0v3qZbZimfeWuCRkLfGo Facebook, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQlDAEiBZ-t58gq3kjZX3oaiTC8ME-r3SJHbCQ-QmPPmxaQRlrqhWblNrCXHy_VOV6Rr_NNBH5rjbk9Em8yQak7PbLxezo Instagram, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQmuLNK3-_yAk72AX9hm6FcakSgR6wPiFHN-hqc24x6SZP0QwQSL0O1uNQ-563Ky5-gC8kmRDbQqZAKI9X-7vNYKZ5uch4 YouTube and https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qsÃ¯Â¿Â½B7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ5NDh9AAEAAAAAAUC0NcQn5hBW5QMfZFvP-gbrAVZ2qrvHiZTrOvCjHAl0WdS72h7eCrmbOTAo1JctQL-8KW6VTeZCRpp-BijQfo19MXF3GnE8n2I TikTok.

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Doyle scores first goal of the season and Pride defense secures sixth clean sheet

Match Recap: Julie Doyle Scores Late Winner as Orlando Pride Earn 1-0 Victory Over Chicago Stars FC Doyle scores first goal of the season and Pride defense secures sixth clean sheet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (7-8-2, 23 points) defeated Chicago Stars FC (4-12-0, 12 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Inter.co Stadium, earning all three points in the Club's first match at the newly renamed venue and winning for the fourth time in its last five home matches against Chicago dating back to 2023. The two sides played an evenly contested opening half, with the Pride creating multiple opportunities and tallying 20 of their 28 shots on the night in the first half alone. Chicago goalkeeper Katie Atkinson kept her team in the match making eight saves to ensure both teams went into the halftime break scoreless. Orlando found the breakthrough and eventual game-winner in the 88th minute as Cori Dyke played a weighted through ball into the penalty area for Julie Doyle, who finished with a left-footed strike into the upper left corner. The goal was her first of the 2026 campaign and the eighth regular-season goal of her career, putting her ninth all-time on the Pride's scoring list. The assist marked Dyke's first of the season and the second of her NWSL career. Chicago was unable to find an equalizer over the closing stages as the Pride secured their sixth clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, which ranks third in the NWSL this season. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded two saves in the shutout, moving into a tie with former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the most regular season saves in Orlando history with 289. Goal Highlights: 88' Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) - ORL 1, CHI 0 Head Coach Seb Hines "We left it late, but most important thing is that we got the goal that we much needed and the three points that we much needed. You know, phenomenal performance from start to finish. I've been in these games where you are relentless and you keep pushing and keep pushing and you get hurt in one moment and so I was so pleased with the players that they were able to get it to the final whistle and score the goal. Well-deserved performance and an effort and victory." Match Notes:

Anna Moorhouse's two saves moved her into a tie with Ashlyn Harris for the most career regular-season saves in Orlando Pride history with 289.

Moorhouse and the Pride backline also recorded their sixth shutout of the season, third most in the NWSL in 2026.

Julie Doyle's goal marked her first of the 2026 campaign, netting for the first time since March 15, 2025, also against Chicago Stars FC.

Doyle's goal is her eighth regular-season goal in her career, which is the ninth most in Pride history.

Cori Dyke recorded her first assist of the season on Doyle's goal, and the second of her career. She last assisted on Sep. 28, 2024, against the Houston Dash.

Head coach Seb Hines made five changes to the starting lineup from the club's last match against Utah Royals FC, inserting Kerry Abello, Ally Lemos, Jacquie Ovalle, Marta and Solai Washington into the starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride will head to Cary, North Carolina, as they take on the North Carolina Courage on Friday, July 31. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET with the match streaming on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Chicago Stars FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary: ORL - Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke) 88' Misconduct Summary: ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 90+2' CHI - Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card) 90+4' Lineups/Substitutions Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Halie Mace 61'), Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Kerry Abello (Rafaelle 61'); M Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Luana 91'); F Jacquie Ovalle, Marta (c) (Julie Doyle 71'), Solai Washington (Nicole Payne 61') Substitutes not used: GK Cosette Morché; F Summer Yates, Zoe Matthews, Simone Jackson Chicago Stars FC - GK Katie Atkinson; D Jenna Bike, Sam Staab (Elise Evans 85'), Aaliyah Farmer (Micayla Johnson 62'), Nádia Gomes (Leila Ouhabi 46'); M Jameese Joseph, Manaka Hayashi, Maitane López, Brianna Pinto (c); F Tessa Dellarose (Julia Grosso 62'), Ivonne Chacón (Kathrin Hendrich 46') Substitutes not used: GK Alyssa Naeher, Halle Mackiewicz; M Elise Evans; Details of the Game: Time: 8 p.m. ET Weather: Clear Date: July 24, 2026 Attendance: 6,657 Stats: Possession: ORL - 54.4% CHI - 45.6% Shots: ORL - 28 CHI - 10 Shots on Goal: ORL - 10 CHI - 2 Saves: ORL - 2 CHI - 9 Fouls: ORL - 7 CHI - 7 Offsides: ORL - 2 CHI - 0 Corners: ORL - 8 CHI - 1 Heineken Star of the Match: Julie Doyle

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter.co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter.co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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