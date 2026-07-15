Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Boston Legacy FC on Victory+ and NWSL+

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+, NWSL+

The Story:

History favors Orlando at home against newcomers in the NWSL, as the Pride have never lost a home match against a club in its inaugural NWSL season earning five wins and five draws in its history.

The Pride are finding their rhythm at home once again. Orlando enters the game riding a three-match home winning streak, its longest since a five-game run in 2024 that helped propel the Club to its first NWSL Championship.

Anna Moorhouse made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions against Kansas City, becoming just the fifth player to reach the milestone. Her nine-save performance helped secure her fifth clean sheet of the season in the Pride's last match.

Quote of the Week:

"It is always a good match against Boston, whether it is home or away. We expect a physical game with both teams going after it. Obviously they are a new team, but still have an idenentity of how they want to play. We want to put on a show in front of our home fans as well, so it will be an exciting match.

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 3, Kansas City Current 0 (7/10/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marta, Hannah Anderson, Barbra Banda

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Legacy's Last Match: Boston Legacy 2, Chicago Stars 0 (7/10/26, Centreville Bank Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Amanda Gutierres (PK), Nichelle Prince

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC

Date & Time: Saturday, July 18, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Uta.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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