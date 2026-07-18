Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (4-10-0, 12 pts) return to Martin Stadium to take on Angel City FC (6-6-1, 19 pts) for the second time this season on Saturday, July 18. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT on ION. The Stars will look to get back in the win column while Angel City will look for its third consecutive win.

Saturday's match is Kids Night, presented by LaCroix, and Martin Stadium will have extra fun for kids of all ages. In addition to the themed patch available at the gates, fans can pick up special thunder sticks and slap bracelet giveaways when they enter. A "soft play" area, presented by Bobbie, will be available for young fans in the Jameson Fan Zone, along with free candy. Prior to kickoff, 11-year-old Sophia Geu will sing the National Anthem and the After School Matters teen program, Band Techniques, will perform. The Band Techniques program will also showcase their talents at halftime, while other kid-centric activations will appear throughout the match.

Where to Watch

Stream: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell 2-0 at Boston on Friday, July 10.

LA: Angel City shut out San Diego 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 11.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players across the league left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 14 matches. After week 12, Staab leads the league in clearances (89), ranks fifth in the league for touches (1060) and sixth in passes (813). Additionally, forward Jordyn Huitema is fourth in the league with 35 aerial duels won. The forward also leads Chicago with four goals while Ryan Connaughton leads with two assists.

Here's the History: The Stars are 3-4-2 against Angel City dating back to their inaugural season in 2022. Chicago will be looking to even the score this weekend after the Stars fell 4-0 to Angel City in the 2026 season opener in Los Angeles, California on March 15.

Fresh Faces: Chicago's latest addition to the backline Leila Ouahabi, who signed with the Stars in June from Manchester City, will be available for her first match this weekend against Angel City FC. The Spain Women's National Team defender signed a three-year contract running through the 2028 (NWSL) season. Ouahabi will occupy an international roster spot and joins the Stars as a free agent from Manchester City, where she spent four seasons and helped the club win the Women's Super League title for the first time in 10 years on May 6, 2026, as well as the 2026 Women's FA Cup, completing a prestigious double with the club. The defender made 68 league appearances from 2022-2026 and 106 appearances across all competitions, becoming part of Manchester City's historic "100 Club" which recognizes players who have achieved the monumental milestone of 100 club appearances or 100 goal contributions.

On July 9, the Stars announced the club acquired German midfielder Anna Gasper from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Stars signed Gasper through the 2027 NWSL season with a mutual option for 2028.

Gasper joins the Stars after winning four consecutive league titles with Benfica in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino, the top women's league in Portugal, and competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Gasper made 14 UWCL appearances and 28 league appearances since 2023 with Benfica. Her accolades in Portugal include the Taça de Portugal (2023-24), Taça da Liga (2022-23, 2023-24), and Supertaça de Portugal (2023), while her career total spans over 140 appearances with 16 goals.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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