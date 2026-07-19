Orlando Pride Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Utah Royals

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







SANDY, Utah - The Orlando Pride (6-8-2, 20 points) fell 1-0 to the Utah Royals FC (8-4-3, 27 points) in their visit to America First Field on Saturday night.

In what was a tightly contested game with few clear opportunities for either side. Narumi scored the game's lone strike in the 36th minute after combining with Ana Tejada and curling a long-range effort from the edger of the box that dipped just below the bar and into the upper right corner of the goal. The result marked Orlando's first loss to the Royals since August 2019.

The Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to host Chicago Stars FC on Friday, July 24 (8 p.m. ET | Victory+).

Scoring Summary:

36' Narumi (Ana Tejada) - UTA 1, ORL 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Like you said, tough one. A tough defeat. I thought the game was quite even. The goal is just one of those that is a cross that goes into the corner. They take the lead. Players gave absolutely everything. It is always tough with the turnaround from Wednesday night to coming here and the travel. We have always said, we are not going to look for excuses. We are always going to look at what is in front of us and try our best. I think the players tried their best tonight, but it just wasn't quite enough today. It is another defeat. We need to get back to winning ways, doing the fundamentals, doing the basics, taking the opportunities when they present themselves and get a foothold in the game and then you have a foundation and something to look after."

Match Notes:

Head Coach Seb Hines made four changes to his Starting XI, with Barbra Banda, Seven Castain, Nicole Payne and Luana entering the lineup. Next Match: The Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, July 24, to take on Chicago Stars FC. That match is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Victory+.

Teams 1 2 F

Utah Royals FC 1 0 1

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

UTA - Narumi (Ana Tejada) 36'

Misconduct Summary:

UTA - Ana Tejada (Yellow Card) 32'

UTA - Kameron Simmonds (Yellow Card) 68'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Zara Chavoshi, Hannah Anderson, Oihane (Kerry Abello 46'); M Haley McCutcheon (c), Angelina, Luana (Ally Lemos 46'); F Nicole Payne (Julie Doyle 74'), Barbra Banda (Jacquie Ovalle 62'), Seven Castain (Solai Washington 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cosette Morche; D Rafaelle; F Zoe Matthews, Simone Jackson

Utah Royals FC - GK Mandy McGlynn; D Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rabano, Miyabi (Kameron Simmonds 46'); M Ana Tejada (Madison Hammond 74'), Narumi, Mina Tanaka (Paige Cronin 61'); F Cloe Lacasse, Cece Delzer, Klana Palacios (Lara Prasnikar 74')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mia Justus; D KaleighRiehl; M Courtney Brown; F Alexa Spaanstra, Brecken Mozingo

Details of the Game:

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 18, 2026

Attendance: 9,591

Stats:

Possession:

UTA - 57.2%

ORL - 42.8%

Shots:

UTA - 13

ORL - 3

Shots on Goal:

UTA - 3

ORL - 0

Saves:

UTA - 0

ORL - 2

Fouls:

UTA - 17

ORL - 10

Offsides:

UTA - 1

ORL - 1

Corners:

UTA - 6

ORL - 5

Heineken Star of the Match: Cori Dyke







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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