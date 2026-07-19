Racing Scores First, Held to a Draw After Late Houston Equalizer
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC looked poised to capture all three points Saturday thanks to an early goal, but a stoppage-time equalizer from the Houston Dash forced a 1-1 draw at Lynn Family Stadium.
Following an hour delay due to weather, Racing struck inside the first 20 minutes, as Kayla Fischer found the net amid a scrum from close range. The hosts kept Dash at bay for nearly the entirety of the match, until rookie Kat Rader made sure her side stole a share of the spoils with a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.
The result snapped Louisville's five-game losing skid and earned the team its first point since a May 8 win over Portland Thorns FC.
"I thought the group played well tonight. I really do," head coach Bev Yanez said. "... It's hard on all of us as a group to not walk away with the three points.
"... We tried a few different things. I think the group executed really well in that, given that we had one week to work and prep on it. Just unforunate to not walk away with three points, but very proud of the group."
Yanez made four lineup changes from last weekend and deployed a new look five-back formation. The hosts' tweaks kept Houston at bay for large spells of the match, especially in the opening half.
Fischer cashed in for Louisville's first goal since May 23 in the 19th minute, punching it in after a goalkeeping error spilled the ball loose in front of goal.
"I think me and [Quincy McMahon] were on top of each other at one point," said Fischer on the goal. "You can just see how bad we want it, and we played a good game."
The Dash leveled after a significant spell of possession in the final 15 minutes, with Rader firing a shot past goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer late on to earn the visitors a draw and their sixth point from a losing position this year.
"I'm incredibly proud of the group," said Racing's captain, Arin Wright. "We worked really hard this week on this new shape, this new identity ... and everyone bought in. They did their jobs, each individual person won their individual battles. So hats off to every person, even the people who came onto the field."
Racing will now look to build on the draw, next heading off on a two-game road swing beginning next Sunday out west at BMO Stadium against Angel City FC. A quick turnaround follows, as Louisville then visits the Kansas City Current just three days later on Wednesday, July 29. Racing's next home match is set for August 1 vs. Chicago Stars FC.
Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash
Date: July 18, 2026
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET (weather delay until 9 p.m. ET)
Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy
Attendance: 4,728
Scoring
Racing Louisville FC (1, 0, 1)
Houston Dash (0, 1, 1)
Goals:
Racing Louisville FC
19' Kayla Fischer
Houston Dash
90'+5 Kat Rader (Sophie Schmidt)
Lineups
Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 12 - Quincy McMahon (64' 6 - Ella Hase), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge, 20 - Katie O'Kane (89' 42 - Sarah Weber), 4 - Makenna Morris (78' 21 - Rachel Hill), 13 - Emma Sears (89' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 9 - Kayla Fischer (78' 16 - Maja Lardner)
Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 5 - Ellie Jean, 8 - Courtney Petersen, 19 - Avery Ciorbu
Head coach: Bev Yanez
Houston Dash: 1 - Jane Campbell (c); 15 - Avery Patterson, 4 - Leah Klenke, 14 - Paige Nielsen (90' 10 - Malia Berkely), 2 - Allysha Chapman (72' 27 - Lisa Boattin), 30 - Linda Ullmark, 24 - Danielle Colaprico (72' 9 - Clarissa Laris ey), 18 - Cate Hardin (46' 23 - Kate Faasse), 19 - Maggie Graham, 12 - Kiki Van Zanten (60' 13 - Sophie Schmidt), 22 - Kat Rader
Subs not used: 40 - Caroline DeLisle; 6 - Messiah Bright, 8 - Natalie Bain, 17 - Sarah Puntigam
Head coach: Fabrice Gautrat
Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Houston Dash
Shots: 14 / 10
Shots on Goal: 6 / 5
Expected goals: 2.43 / 0.95
Possession: 42.4% / 57.6%
Fouls: 13 / 12
Offside: 2 / 2
Corners: 8 / 1
Discipline Summary
Racing Louisville FC:
28' Kayla Fischer (yellow)
71' Emma Sears (yellow)
81' Macey Hodge (yellow)
90'+7 Taylor Flint (yellow)
Houston Dash:
8' Linda Ullmark (yellow)
23' Allysha Chapman (yellow)
Match referee: Matthew Thompson
Images from this story
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Racing Louisville FC battles the Houston Dash
(NWSL)
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