Houston Dash Rally Late to Earn Key Point against Louisville
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Midfielder Kat Rader scored a late equalizer to
help the Houston Dash earn a 1-1 draw and a valuable road point against Racing
Louisville FC earlier this evening. Rader has now scored six goals this season, the most
ever by a rookie for the team, per Jen Cooper and the NWSL broadcast team. The team
has now earned points in back-to-back games and scored in three consecutive games.
Houston's rookie trio of Kate Faasse, Linda Ullmark and Rader have combined for 15
goal contributions (goals and assists) this season, accounting for 40 percent of all
rookie goal contributions in the NWSL this year. Ullmark also remains the only Dash
player to start every regular season match this season.
Racing Louisville FC took the lead in the 19th minute after Kayla Fischer capitalized on
a rebound inside the six-yard box for her third goal of the season. Dash captain Jane
Campbell denied Emma Sears moments prior to the opening goal of the match and
Fischer capitalized on the loose ball for the go-ahead goal.Rader registered Houston's first shot on target in the fifth minute with a right-footed
effort from inside the box that was saved by Jordyn Bloomer.
Defender Avery Patterson came up with a key defensive clearance in the fifth minute
to concede a corner kick. Louisville generated its first shot of the match off the ensuing
set piece, but Campbell tallied her first save of the night. The goalkeeper added
another stop in the 11th minute to deny Mekenna Morris and finished the match with
four saves.
Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten forced a save in the 36th minute after she dribbled from
midfield into the final third, but her effort was saved and eventually cleared for a throw
in.
Campbell was called into action again in the 42nd minute, making a leaping save
following a Louisville corner kick to keep Houston within a goal.
Houston threatened in first-half stoppage time after Patterson found space in the
attacking third, but her effort went over the top corner of the far post. Van Zanten nearly
found the equalizer moments later after dribbling into the box, but the Louisville
goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.
Houston threatened early in the second half as Patterson got on the end of a cross from
Rader in the 47th minute, but her first-time effort from the edge of the box went just wide
of the goal.
Van Zanten tested the Louisville goalkeeper in the 52nd minute following a quick
exchange of passes with Patterson. The Jamaican international created space for a
right-footed effort, but the goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.
Forward Clarissa Larisey created an immediate impact after entering the match in the
72nd minute. The Canadian international generated Houston's next opportunity a
minute later from the right side of the box, but the attempt was saved by Bloomer.
Fresh off Houston's memorable run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city, the Dash
return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24, to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol
Night, presented by Verizon. The first fans to enter the stadium will receive a themedscarf as the club celebrates the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines
Houston.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Houston Dash Rally Late to Earn Key Point against Louisville - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Scores First, Held to a Draw After Late Houston Equalizer - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Utah Royals - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Erica Meg Parkinson makes debut in loss - North Carolina Courage
- Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns - Denver Summit FC
- Reign FC Falls 3-2 against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Chicago Stars FC with Record Third Consecutive Clean Sheet - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC claim Second Straight Shutout Win in 3-0 Victory over North Carolina - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Stuns Seattle with Furious Late Comeback Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Sellout of Inaugural Match at Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Grand Opening of Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Three Lineup Changes for Seattle Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns Game Notes - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Utah Royals on the Road - Orlando Pride
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