Houston Dash Rally Late to Earn Key Point against Louisville

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Midfielder Kat Rader scored a late equalizer to

help the Houston Dash earn a 1-1 draw and a valuable road point against Racing

Louisville FC earlier this evening. Rader has now scored six goals this season, the most

ever by a rookie for the team, per Jen Cooper and the NWSL broadcast team. The team

has now earned points in back-to-back games and scored in three consecutive games.

Houston's rookie trio of Kate Faasse, Linda Ullmark and Rader have combined for 15

goal contributions (goals and assists) this season, accounting for 40 percent of all

rookie goal contributions in the NWSL this year. Ullmark also remains the only Dash

player to start every regular season match this season.

Racing Louisville FC took the lead in the 19th minute after Kayla Fischer capitalized on

a rebound inside the six-yard box for her third goal of the season. Dash captain Jane

Campbell denied Emma Sears moments prior to the opening goal of the match and

Fischer capitalized on the loose ball for the go-ahead goal.Rader registered Houston's first shot on target in the fifth minute with a right-footed

effort from inside the box that was saved by Jordyn Bloomer.

Defender Avery Patterson came up with a key defensive clearance in the fifth minute

to concede a corner kick. Louisville generated its first shot of the match off the ensuing

set piece, but Campbell tallied her first save of the night. The goalkeeper added

another stop in the 11th minute to deny Mekenna Morris and finished the match with

four saves.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten forced a save in the 36th minute after she dribbled from

midfield into the final third, but her effort was saved and eventually cleared for a throw

in.

Campbell was called into action again in the 42nd minute, making a leaping save

following a Louisville corner kick to keep Houston within a goal.

Houston threatened in first-half stoppage time after Patterson found space in the

attacking third, but her effort went over the top corner of the far post. Van Zanten nearly

found the equalizer moments later after dribbling into the box, but the Louisville

goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

Houston threatened early in the second half as Patterson got on the end of a cross from

Rader in the 47th minute, but her first-time effort from the edge of the box went just wide

of the goal.

Van Zanten tested the Louisville goalkeeper in the 52nd minute following a quick

exchange of passes with Patterson. The Jamaican international created space for a

right-footed effort, but the goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

Forward Clarissa Larisey created an immediate impact after entering the match in the

72nd minute. The Canadian international generated Houston's next opportunity a

minute later from the right side of the box, but the attempt was saved by Bloomer.

Fresh off Houston's memorable run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city, the Dash

return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24, to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol

Night, presented by Verizon. The first fans to enter the stadium will receive a themedscarf as the club celebrates the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines

Houston.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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