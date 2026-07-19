Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (8-4-3, 27 points, 5th NWSL) snapped its two-match losing streak in the 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride (6-8-2, 20 pts, 9th NWSL) on Saturday evening in front of the lively home crowd of 9,591 fans.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes to his starting lineup following the 3-1 home loss to Gotham FC last Friday, July 10. Spaniard Ana Tejada returned to the midfield tonight following the single game yellow card suspension while Japanese defender Miyabi made the start at right-back bringing with her high-level abilities on and off the ball to the pitch.

Saturday evening's match started with energy as both sides traded early scoring opportunities. URFC goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn came up big in the 4th minute, stifling the visitors early 1v1 opportunity by beating Orlando's Barbra Banda to the ball to make the save. Just ten minutes later, the Royals earned its most tangible shot on goal after forward Cece Delzer found Mina Tanaka at the top of the box. The Japanese forward masterfully took a touch around her defender before sending her shot just over the crossbar.

The Royals continued to patiently move the ball up the field, breaking through the defense in the 38th minute to take the 1-0 lead. Miyabi began the play by sending a ball central for Tejada who found Japanese midfielder Narumi out wide. Narumi took two touches around her defender before sending a beauty of a shot just past the goalkeeper's reach and into the top right corner of the goal, netting her second score of the 2026 NWSL season.

URFC got off to a lightning-fast start to the second half of the match, working together seamlessly to move the ball into the offensive third quickly with Tanaka earning a shot on goal just one minute in. After subbing in defender Kameron Simmonds in the 46th minute, Coenrates made his second substitution of the match with veteran forward Paige Cronin entering for Tanaka.

After earning a corner kick in the 66th minute, URFC forward Cloé Lacasse stepped up to the flag to take the kick, sending the ball into the box where it was deflected before hitting off of the post and crossbar, nearly doubling the home side's lead.

While the visitors were able to find more offensive opportunities as the match continued, the Utah defense led by McGlynn continued to thwart the attack, working together seamlessly to shut down Orlando's pressure and clear the ball out of its defensive end to ultimately hold the visitors to zero shots on goal for the match.

Utah Royals FC hit the road next Saturday, July 25 to take on the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Stadium in Cary, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 PM MT and will be streaming exclusively on ION.

UTA 1: 0 ORL

Narumi (Unassisted) 38': After Tejada received the ball from Miyabi, the midfielder sent the ball wide for Narumi who took a few touches before sending a perfect left-footed shot into the top right corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Miyabi (Kameron Simmonds, 46'), Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada (Madison Hammond, 74'), Mina Tanaka (Paige Cronin, 61'), Narumi; Cece Delzer, Kiana Palacios (Lara Prašnikar, 74'), Cloé Lacasse

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kaleigh Riehl, Courtney Brown, Brecken Mozingo, Alexa Spaanstra

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Orlando Pride (4-4-2): Anna Moorhouse; Cori Dyke, Hannah Anderson, Zara Chavoshi, Oithane (Kerry Abello, 46'); Luana (Ally Lemos, 46'), Haley McCutcheon ©, Angelina, Seven Castain (Solai Washington, 46'); Barbra Banda (Jacquie Ovalle, 62'), Nicole Payne (Julie Doyle, 74')

Subs not used: Cosette Morché, Rafaelle, Zoe Matthews, Simone Jackson

Head Coach: Seb Hines

Stats Summary: UTA / ORL

Possession: 57 / 43

Shots: 13 / 3

Shots on Goal: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 17 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 32')

UTA: Kameron Simmonds (Yellow Card - 68')

Photo Assets - Please Credit Utah Royals FC

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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