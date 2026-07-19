Reign FC Falls 3-2 against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium Saturday Afternoon

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien vs. Gotham FC

(Seattle Reign FC) Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien vs. Gotham FC(Seattle Reign FC)

NEW YORK - After a weather delay of more than two hours, Reign FC (5-7-2, 17 points) fell 3-2 to Gotham FC (9-3-3, 30 points) on Saturday afternoon at Icahn Stadium. Mia Fishel opened the scoring in the 14th minute from the penalty spot after Maddie Mercado drew a foul in the box, marking Fishel's first NWSL goal. Mercado doubled Seattle's advantage eight minutes later, finishing a cross from Maddie Dahlien, before Gotham FC rallied with three unanswered goals in the second half.

Reign FC continues its road stretch next weekend with its first meeting of the season against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, July 26 (2:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, CBS Sports Network).

MATCH NOTES

13 DIFFERENT XIS: Head Coach Laura Harvey has named 13 different starting XIs through the club's first 14 matches of the 2026 season. Today's lineup featured one change from last week's match against Portland, with Emily Mason replacing the injured Sofia Huerta.

REIGN-ING GOALS: Mia Fishel became the 10th Reign FC player to score this season, tying Bay FC for the most players with at least one goal across the NWSL. Maddie Mercado continues to lead the club with four goals.

MADDIE DAHLIEN: Maddie Dahlien recorded her first assist of the 2026 season in the 22nd minute, setting up Maddie Mercado's goal to double Seattle's lead. The assist was the fifth of her NWSL career, tied for the ninth-most regular season assists in club history.

MIA FISHEL: Mia Fishel converted a penalty in the 14th minute to give Seattle an early lead. The goal marked her first since joining Reign FC in August 2025.

JESS FISHLOCK: Jess Fishlock entered the match in the 83rd minute, making her return after missing seven matches with an injury suffered against Utah Royals FC on April 26.

RUBY HLADEK: After joining the club on a short-term contract ahead of the 2026 season and earning an extension through August, Ruby Hladek entered in the 90th minute to make her NWSL debut.

PHOEBE McCLERNON: Phoebe McClernon, who captained Reign FC for the first time this season, made her 84th regular season appearance for the club to move into sole possession of seventh in club history.

MADDIE MERCADO: Maddie Mercado scored for the second straight match, doubling Seattle's lead in the 22nd minute. The San Diego native leads Reign FC with four goals this season and has five NWSL regular season goals since entering the league in 2024.

SERIES: With today's result, Seattle holds a record of 12-12-10 against Gotham FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (5-7-2, 17 points) continues its road trip, traveling to California to face San Diego Wave FC (9-5-2, 29 points) on Sunday, July 26 at Snapdragon Stadium (2:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, CBS Sports Network).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - Gotham FC 3

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Venue: Icahn Stadium

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistants: Sharon Gingrich, Adam Cook

Fourth Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 4,738

Weather: 77 degrees and rainy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Mia Fishel (penalty) 14'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Maddie Dahlien) 22'

GFC - Esther González (Jaedyn Shaw) 81'

GFC - Esther González (Jaedyn Shaw) 90+4'

GFC - Rose Lavelle (Sam Kerr) 90+7'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

GFC - Mandy Freeman (caution) 12'

SEA - Sam Meza (caution) 45'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Cassie Miller; Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon ©, Ryanne Brown (Holly Ward 69'), Jordyn Bugg; Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti (Nerilia Mondesir 69'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Ruby Hladek 90'), Maddie Dahlien (Brittany Ratcliffe 83'), Mia Fishel (Jess Fishlock 83')

Substitutes not used: Claudia Dickey, Emeri Adames, Angharad James-Turner, Sofia Cedeño

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 6

Gotham FC - Ann-Katrin Berger; Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson ©, Mandy Freeman (Guro Reiten 46'), Midge Purce, Jess Carter (Esther González 46'); Jaelin Howell (Denise O'Sullivan 82'), Jaedyn Shaw, Savannah McCaskill (Bruninha 63'); Sarah Schupansky (Sam Kerr 63'), Rose Lavelle

Substitutes not used: Shelby Hogan, Sofia Cook, Andrea Kitahata, Khyah Harper

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 19

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 0

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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