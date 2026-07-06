Portland Defeats Racing as NWSL Season Resumes

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC with possession vs. the Portland Thorns

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC with possession vs. the Portland Thorns(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC fell to the Portland Thorns 4-0 on Sunday at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.

The loss is the fourth in a row for Racing (2-9-1, 7 points), dating to before the month-long NWSL break. It was Louisville's first loss this season by a multi-goal margin.

As a result, Racing remains in 16th place. Louisville is three points back of Boston Legacy FC for 15th, and 10 points back of the Orlando Pride for eighth, the final playoff position. There are 18 games remaining this season.

"I personally don't think the scoreline is reflective of the performance that our team put in today," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "I know that the sport can be incredibly cruel. I think I've sat in front of (the media) multiple times this year and I've been very honest about performances...

"Is the scoreline okay? Absolutely not."

Racing had a bright start, despite the final result. Louisville created three significant early chances: Emma Sears forced a save from Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, while Katie O'Kane and Kayla Fischer each rattled the crossbar with shots all in the opening 21 minutes.

Portland, though, scored three first half goals, capitalizing on opportunities when Louisville didn't. Portland put five of eight first-half shots on target - including the three goals - while Sears' attempt was Louisville's only shot on target out of seven in the first half.

Jayden Perry, Pietra Tordin and former Racing forward Reilyn Turner converted those chances in the first half, giving Portland a virtually insurmountable lead.

In NWSL history, teams leading by three goals at halftime are 56-1-0, including Sunday's game.

Racing captain Arin Wright said, "I thought we had a good start, but, um, at the end of the day, we're at a point in the season. We just have to start getting results. Like that's it. Results are all that matters at this point."

The second half saw more moments of positivity for Racing - Louisville out-shot Portland 10-5 in the second half, though both sides put three shots on target - but ultimately nothing to show on the scoreboard.

Portland's Sophia Wilson added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute, with a curled finish that came on a counterattack.

"It's just tough to concede four goals, honestly," Racing defender Lauren Milliet said. "And obviously we're disappointed."

The loss is a reversal of Louisville's best performance of the season, a 3-1 win over the Thorns at Lynn Family Stadium in May.

From here, it will be a short turnaround for Racing. The team will travel home Monday and take an off day Tuesday before turning focus to Friday's game against Bay FC with a two-day lead-in.

That game will be Ali Night at Lynn Family Stadium, a celebration of Louisville's most famous athlete, Muhammad Ali.

For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/ali.

Game Summary: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: July 5, 2026

Venue: Providence Park - Portland, Ore.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Portland Thorns FC (3, 1, 3)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals:

Portland Thorns:

13' Jayden Perry (Pietra Tordin)

36' Pietra Tordin (Olivia Moultrie)

41' Reilyn Turner (Sophia Wilson)

82' Sophia Wilson (Pietra Tordin)

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC: 18 - Mackenzie Arnold; 25 - M.A. Vignola (72' 2 - Reyna Reyes), 16 - Sam Hiatt, 23 - Marie Müller, 24 - Jayden Perry, 40 - Jennie Immethun (82' 6 - Cassandra Bogere), 21 - Jessie Fleming, 19 - Pietra Tordin (83' 15 - Shae Harvey), 13 - Olivia Moultrie (64' 11 - Maddie Padelski), 66 - Reilyn Turner (64' 29 - Mallie McKenzie), 9 - Sophia Wilson

Unused substitutes: 35 - Morgan Messner; 4 - Carolyn Calzada, 5 - Isabella Obaze, 10 - Deyna Castellanos

Head coach: Robert Vilahamn

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen, 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 5 - Ellie Jean (72' 3 - Arin Wright), 2 - Lauren Milliet (c), 10 - Macey Hodge (73' 16 - Maja Lardner), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 9 - Kayla Fischer, 4 - Makenna Morris (45' 21 - Rachel Hill), 13 - Emma Sears (73' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 42 - Sarah Weber (62' 26 - Taylor Flint)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 6 - Ella Hase, 12 - Quincy McMahon, 23 - Macy Philippus

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Portland Thorns FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 13 / 17

Shots on Goal: 8 / 4

Expected goals: 1.64 / 1.04

Possession: 56.4% / 43.6%

Fouls: 13 / 16

Offside: 2 / 2

Corners: 3 / 7

Discipline Summary

Portland Thorns:

8' Jayden Perry (yellow)

75' Jennie Immethun (yellow)

Racing Louisville:

17' Ellie Jean (yellow)

61' Macey Hodge (yellow)

Match referee: Shawn Tehini

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