Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 2-0 to Angel City FC at Martin Stadium on Saturday evening.

Match Notes:

Mallory Swanson made her 100th regular season NWSL start against Angel City FC.

Leila Ouahabi made her NWSL debut in her first match in a Stars jersey. Ouahabi was signed by Chicago on June 16 after winning the WSL and FA Cup titles with Manchester City.

Aaliyah Farmer led the Stars with seven duels won while Ivonne Chacón led with four aerial duels won.

Defensively, Nádia Gomes and Sam Staab led Chicago with nine clearances.

How it Happened

The Stars and Angel City battled through the first half of action and were tied 0-0 at halftime.

Chicago held possession over Angel city 54%-45% through the first half.

In the 56th minute of the match, Maiara Niehues converted on a penalty kick to put Angel City up 1-0.

Angel City extended their lead in the 98th minute with a goal from Sveindis Jónsdóttir to win the match 2-0.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC visits the Orlando Pride on July 24 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Victory+.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

LA 0 2 2

Scoring Summary

CHI: LA: 56' Maiara Niehues (Penalty Kick), 90+8' Sveindis Jónsdóttir (Prisca Chilufya)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 45+6' Michelle Alozie (Yellow Card), 82' Aaliyah Farmer (Yellow Card)

LA:

Lineups

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Nádia Gomes (84' Micayla Johnson), Sam Staab, Aaliyah Farmer, Michelle Alozie (84' Leila Ouahabi), Maitane, Mallory Swanson, Brianna Pinto (68' Bea Franklin), Manaka Hayashi (68' Jenna Bike), Jameese Joseph, Jordyn Huitema (28' Ivonne Chacón)

LA: Angelina Anderson, Evelyn Shores, Sarah Gorden, Emily Sams, Gisele Thompson, Carina Lageyre, Ary Borges, Claire Emslie (68' Taylor Suarez), Ally Sentnor (90+7' Nealy Martin), Maiara Niehues (84' Prisca Chilufya), Sveindís Jónsdóttir

-Chicago Stars FC-







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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