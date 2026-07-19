Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 2-0 to Angel City FC at Martin Stadium on Saturday evening.
Match Notes:
Mallory Swanson made her 100th regular season NWSL start against Angel City FC.
Leila Ouahabi made her NWSL debut in her first match in a Stars jersey. Ouahabi was signed by Chicago on June 16 after winning the WSL and FA Cup titles with Manchester City.
Aaliyah Farmer led the Stars with seven duels won while Ivonne Chacón led with four aerial duels won.
Defensively, Nádia Gomes and Sam Staab led Chicago with nine clearances.
How it Happened
The Stars and Angel City battled through the first half of action and were tied 0-0 at halftime.
Chicago held possession over Angel city 54%-45% through the first half.
In the 56th minute of the match, Maiara Niehues converted on a penalty kick to put Angel City up 1-0.
Angel City extended their lead in the 98th minute with a goal from Sveindis Jónsdóttir to win the match 2-0.
Next Match
Chicago Stars FC visits the Orlando Pride on July 24 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Victory+.
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 0 0 0
LA 0 2 2
Scoring Summary
CHI: LA: 56' Maiara Niehues (Penalty Kick), 90+8' Sveindis Jónsdóttir (Prisca Chilufya)
Disciplinary Report
CHI: 45+6' Michelle Alozie (Yellow Card), 82' Aaliyah Farmer (Yellow Card)
LA:
Lineups
CHI: Katie Atkinson, Nádia Gomes (84' Micayla Johnson), Sam Staab, Aaliyah Farmer, Michelle Alozie (84' Leila Ouahabi), Maitane, Mallory Swanson, Brianna Pinto (68' Bea Franklin), Manaka Hayashi (68' Jenna Bike), Jameese Joseph, Jordyn Huitema (28' Ivonne Chacón)
LA: Angelina Anderson, Evelyn Shores, Sarah Gorden, Emily Sams, Gisele Thompson, Carina Lageyre, Ary Borges, Claire Emslie (68' Taylor Suarez), Ally Sentnor (90+7' Nealy Martin), Maiara Niehues (84' Prisca Chilufya), Sveindís Jónsdóttir
-Chicago Stars FC-
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Houston Dash Rally Late to Earn Key Point against Louisville - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Scores First, Held to a Draw After Late Houston Equalizer - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Utah Royals - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Erica Meg Parkinson makes debut in loss - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Stuns Seattle with Furious Late Comeback Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns - Denver Summit FC
- Reign FC Falls 3-2 against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Chicago Stars FC with Record Third Consecutive Clean Sheet - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC claim Second Straight Shutout Win in 3-0 Victory over North Carolina - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Stuns Seattle with Furious Late Comeback Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Sellout of Inaugural Match at Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Grand Opening of Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Three Lineup Changes for Seattle Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns Game Notes - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Utah Royals on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC and StubHub Announce New Strategic Partnership
- Chicago Stars FC Fall to Boston Legacy FC, 2-0