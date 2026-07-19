Erica Meg Parkinson makes debut in loss
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
Erica Meg Parkinson of the North Carolina Courage vs. Bay FC
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck)
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The North Carolina Courage lost, 3-0, on the road against Bay FC Saturday afternoon in San Jose, California. With the loss, the Courage's record falls to 6W-5L-3D on the season.
Karlie Lema struck twice in the first 20' for Bay FC, capitalizing on a pair of quick-hit attacking sequences from the hosts. Racheal Kundananji added a third shortly after the halftime break.
England international Erica Meg Parkinson made her NWSL and NC Courage debut in the 46', subbing into the match for Feli Rauch.
The Courage will return home to face the Utah Royals and Saturday, July 25, at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Match Notes:
- Erica Meg Parkinson made her NWSL and NC Courage debut in the match, subbing in for Feli Rauch in the 46'.
Box Score:
NCC (5-2-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Feli Rauch (Erica Meg Parkinson - 46'), Natalia Staude, Maycee Bell, Uno Shiragaki (Dani Weatherholt - 63'), Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson; Ashley Sanchez (Chioma Okafor - 87'), Evelyn Ijeh (Ivy Younce - 63'), Ally Schlegel (Hannah Betfort - 63')
Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Olivia Wingate, Carly Wickenheiser
BAY (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz; Maddie Moreau, Brooklyn Courtnall, Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins ©; Hannah Bebar (Dorian Bailey - 75'), Claire Hutton (Kelli Hubly - 85'), Kennedy Fuller; Racheal Kundananji (Cristiana Girelli - 85'), Karlie Lema (Keira Barry - 75'), Alex Pfeiffer (Caroline Conti - 67')
Subs Not Used: Camryn Miller, Emmie Allen, Onyeka Gamero, Tess Boade
Score:
NCC: 0
BAY: 3
Goals:
NCC: -
BAY: K. Lema - 15' (R. Kundananji), 17' (A. Pfeiffer), R. Kundananji - 54'
Cautions:
NCC: -
BAY: -
Ejections:
NCC: -
BAY: -
Venue (Location): PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)
Images from this story
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Erica Meg Parkinson of the North Carolina Courage vs. Bay FC
(Katie Schroeck)
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