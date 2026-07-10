NC Courage Host Washington Spirit for Ring of Honor Night

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will host the Washington Spirit at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available here.

Saturday's match will be a part of the 2026 edition of Courageously Cool Summer, featuring multiple ways for fans to stay cool during the North Carolina summers. More information on the program can be found here.

The Courage will induct Courage legend Crystal Dunn into the club's Ring of Honor at the match. Dunn played for the Courage from 2018 through 2020 and was instrumental in helping the team win back-to-back doubles in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Dunn was a member of the NWSL Best XI in 2018, as she helped the Courage establish one of the greatest seasons in the league's history.

The Courage are currently sixth in the NWSL standings with 21 points and a 6W-3L-3D record. The Washington Spirit are ranked third in the NWSL with 24 points and a 7W-2L-3D record.

Both teams enter the weekend in good form, with the Courage winning four straight and the Spirit losing just once since the team's season-opening loss.

Ashley Sanchez has been the Courage's main attacking threat, scoring nearly nine of the team's 20 goals so far this season. Sanchez scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season in last weekend's match against the Seattle Reign.

Riley Jackson has been one of the primary creators for the Courage with 19 chances created and one assist. Additionally, Ryan Williams and Shinomi Koyama have been central creative forces for the team, each with 18 chances created and three assists.

For Washington, USWNT forward Trinity Rodman has been the leading scorer, making five of the team's 19 goals this season. Rosemonde Kouassi has been a critical creative force for the Spirit, with 30 chances created and three assists.

The Details

What They'll Wear:

Courage - Field: Belong (blue) - GK: Light Purple

Spirit - Field: Shockwave (yellow) - GK: Red

2026 Records:

Courage - 6W-3L-3D (6th, 21 points)

Spirit - 7W-2L-3D (3rd, 24 points)

Courage v. Spirit (Regular Season): 11W-6L-3D

Last time out:

Courage - 3-1 win, vs Seattle Reign

Spirit - 2-1 win, vs Houston Dash

Up Next:

The Courage hit the road, traveling to San Jose to take on Bay FC in PayPal Park on Saturday, July 18, at 4 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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