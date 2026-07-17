What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Sarah Weber

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC forward Sarah Weber(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC closes out a two-match home swing at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, as it welcomes the Houston Dash to Lynn Family Stadium.

The match notably comes ahead of a tough stretch that will send Racing on the road for three of its next four games. Houston, meanwhile, closes out a grueling four-game road trip Saturday.

In a nod to Louisville's Disco Kit, the occasion will double as Silent Disco Night at Lynn Family Stadium, with a complimentary Louisville Silent Disco set for after the final whistle.

Tickets and more information can be found by visiting RacingLouFC.com/disco.

Last Friday, in its first home match after the league's summer break, Racing (2-10-1, 7 points) was beaten 2-0 by a youthful Bay FC outfit, which netted a goal in each half to capture the result. It marked Louisville's fifth consecutive league defeat - its longest losing run in club history.

Similarly to its defeat at Portland Thorns FC the week prior, the game saw Racing start positively. The stretch, though, halted as Bay went on to take hold of the game.

For midfielder Taylor Flint, the formula is simple: "We just have to do that [start] for 90 minutes. If we do, we're such a good team."

The hosts, through the opening roughly 15 minutes, held the higher possession share, while almost 40% of the action was played in the visitors' defensive third.

Despite being on a run of three contests without a goal, Louisville tallied three - tied for the most in a single game this year - in Houston earlier this season in a 4-3 defeat on April 3. Flint found the back of the net twice that day, both coming from the penalty spot.

Since that seesaw affair in April against Louisville, Houston (4-7-3, 15 points) has picked up just one win from its last 10 matches. The club recorded three across the opening four weeks of the campaign, having found itself in fifth position going into the April international window. Recent results have placed the Dash in 12th going into Saturday.

Houston logged a gritty 2-2 road draw against the Denver Summit FC last week, following up a defeat at the Washington Spirit coming out of the break. Fabrice Gautrat's team went down twice, but produced a response at each time of asking in an environment roughly a mile above sea level.

The multi-goal draw was importantly another example of the Dash's improved attack this season. Led predominantly by players age 24 or younger, Houston has produced a 1.21 goals per game total to date - a step forward compared to last year's 1.04 mark.

Follow Along

The contest will be streamed on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story Lines ...

Continuing to set the pace: The numbers don't lie. Racing midfielder Taylor Flint's influence on a match cannot be overlooked. Flint brought her league-leading duels won total for the campaign to an even 100 last week after seven versus Bay. She also sits atop the NWSL's leaderboard in aerial duels won with 49. Only one other player has 40 or more. Beyond the gritty defensive statistics, Flint has continuously proven to be an efficient distributor in the buildup with a team-high 326 successful passes.

Half a century of starts: In last Friday's loss to Bay FC, Louisville captain Arin Wright made a historic 50th start for the club. She is the fifth player in club history to reach that mark so far. Winger Emma Sears would become the sixth with her next start. Overall, Wright has made 193 career NWSL starts, with the majority coming during her time with Chicago Stars FC from 2015-2023.

A quite frequent foe: Across all competitions, there is no team Racing has seen more often in its short history to date than Houston. The sides have met 15 times overall, including six in the league at Lynn Family Stadium. The Dash hold the historic advantage with seven wins, compared to Racing's four. Louisville, however, is unbeaten in four out of the last five meetings played on home soil.

Making an immediate splash: With five goals and an assist in her first 14 games as a professional, Houston's Kat Rader has made a compelling case for the league's top rookie performer so far. Rader, a former teammate of Racing's Ella Hase at Duke University, netted her fifth goal of 2026 last week at Denver Summit FC - the club's first equalizer in a 2-2 draw. That total has already surpassed last season's leading scorer, Yazmeen Ryan, who scored four goals in 2025. Rader won the NWSL's May Rookie of the Month after tallying goals in consecutive positive results for the club.

Finding ways back into it: In its draw last week at Denver, Houston went down twice and equalized on both occasions. That pushed the Dash's total of equalizing goals to six this year - tied for the most in the NWSL with Boston Legacy FC, per Opta. Racing notably knows Houston's ability to respond all too well, with Saturday's visitors leveling the score twice in the last encounter back in April.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.