Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

NEW YORK - Gotham FC makes its return to Icahn Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to carry the momentum from one of the most memorable nights in club history, hosting Seattle Reign FC three days after The Queens Classic at Citi Field drew a club-record crowd of 42,175 - the largest attendance ever for a women's sporting event in New York City.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with ABC carrying the national broadcast.

Gotham FC (8-3-3, 27 points) enters the weekend after a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Wednesday. Rose Lavelle scored the match-winning goal, Sam Kerr made her long-awaited return to NWSL action and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded a league-leading eighth shutout with a nine-save performance. The win moved Gotham level on points with second-place Washington and third-place Portland while extending its unbeaten streak against the Spirit to five matches across all competitions.

Seattle (5-6-2, 17 points) arrives after a 2-0 rivalry win over the Portland Thorns at Lumen Field. Ryanne Brown scored her first regular season goal before Maddie Mercado added her team-leading third of the campaign, while former Gotham goalkeeper Cassie Miller made nine saves for her first clean sheet of the season. The victory pulled the Reign closer to the playoff line as they begin a three-match road swing.

Saturday's match is the second meeting between the clubs this season after Gotham earned a 2-0 victory at Lumen Field in May. Jaedyn Shaw and club captain Tierna Davidson scored, while Berger posted the clean sheet in a performance that stretched Gotham's unbeaten run against Seattle to seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

Although Seattle holds a 12-11-10 edge in the all-time regular season series, Gotham has dictated the matchup in recent years, posting a 4-0-3 record over the past seven meetings. The club's last loss to the Reign came in April 2023.

Following Saturday's match, Gotham FC heads back on the road to begin a three-match road trip, opening with a visit to Providence Park to face the Portland Thorns on Friday, July 24. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on Prime Video.

Key Points:

Gotham FC's current seven-match unbeaten streak against Seattle Reign FC is the longest unbeaten run by either club in the 33-match history of the series across all competitions.

Gotham FC has won four of its last five NWSL matches dating to May 31, conceding just one goal across those four victories.

Gotham FC has allowed just eight goals and recorded nine clean sheets through its first 14 regular season matches following Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit. Both totals are tied for the best marks through 14 matches in NWSL history, matching Portland's 2021 season.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has scored 17 goals across the regular season and playoffs since joining Gotham FC in 2024, trailing only Esther González's 27 goals among Gotham players during that span. Lavelle and González have combined for 44 of Gotham FC's 95 goals since the start of 2024, accounting for 46.3% of the club's scoring.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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