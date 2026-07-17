Bay FC Back at PayPal Park for Saturday Matinee vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns to PayPal Park for the first time since May 24 this week, following up a two-match east coast swing that saw the club claim four points in a pair of hostile environments. The North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area in the final 2026 regular season meeting between the two sides with summer in full swing. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast nationally on CBS. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC x Trader Joe's beach towel while supplies last.

The club looks to keep its momentum rolling from a successful road trip that resulted in consecutive unbeaten results. Last Friday, the club got back in the win column vs. Racing Louisville FC, claiming a 2-0 victory behind goals from midfielder Kennedy Fuiller and forward Karlie Lema. A stellar effort on the defensive end secured the club's third clean sheet of the season, and fifth result in eight matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema: Entering Saturday's contest, the Morgan Hill native has scored in back-to-back matches for the first time in her young career. Each have been impressive in their own right, with her score at Boston coming off a clinical finish in a tight window at the near post, and the tally at Louisville a result of relentless pressure on the goalkeeper playing high up the pitch. With the club's full slate of attacking weapons back and healthy, Lema should have more freedom to impact the game as defensive attention will disperse.

North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez: Sanchez enters this weekend second in the golden boot race with nine goals on the season. Her goals have come in bunches this season, recording two braces and two stretches of scoring in consecutive matches. With Japanese playmaker Manaka Matsukubo off to Women's Super League side Chelsea in a midseason transfer a couple of weeks ago, Sanchez becomes the focal point for opposing backlines.

BAY FC x TRADER JOE'S

Saturday's match at PayPal Park is presented by Founding Partner Trader Joe's, with special giveaways and activities for fans in attendance. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC x Trader Joe's Beach Towel, while a scavenger hunt, Cooler Grab, and spin-to-win activities will give fans an opportunity to win some of their favorite Bay FC and Trader Joe's items around the stadium. Trader Joe's Employees will participate in a pre-match first kick ceremony ahead of the opening whistle. All season, Bay FC and Trader Joe's have collaborated to make an impact across the Bay Area, donating $250 for every Bay FC corner kick earned this season to local organizations that help Bay Area youth by providing access to nutritious meals, up to $25,000.

REPRESENTING ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Last week, Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero represented the U.S. U-20 Women's National team as it hosted England and Colombia for a pair of friendly matches - the first Women's matches at the brand-new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga. Gamero featured in both contests, helping the U.S. to a 1-0 victory over England, and featuring as a halftime substitute in Sunday's defeat vs. Colombia. The two matches were part of the squad's final preparations for the U-20 Women's World Cup later this year.

Earlier this week, the Football Association of Zambia announced that Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji has been named to its provisional 26-player roster for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations July 26 to Aug. 16. Hosted in Morocco, the tournament will crown the African continental champions and determine the qualifying nations for next summer's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Kundananji joins the Copper Queens for the second time in 2026. She helped Zambia to the Four Nations tournament title in June, tallying one goal and one assist in the final vs. Malawi.

BAY FC x LACROIX

Earlier this week, Bay FC and the San Jose Earthquakes announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water, naming the brand Bay FC's Official Sparkling Water and Back-of-Training Kit Partner and the Official Sparkling Water of PayPal Park. LaCroix will support select community initiatives through Bay FC's Bay It Forward community impact program, which aims to improve access to sports and promote leadership throughout the region, through product donation to youth to the community.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

North Carolina both entered and came out of the league's June break in excellent form, winning four straight matches from May 16 onward. The club fell last week to Washington 2-0 to end its streak, but suffered from a few moments of tough luck. A second half score by Sanchez was rescinded after a VAR review reached deep into the rulebook, and the club was denied by the crossbar later in the half as it pinned Washington back and claimed a majority of the game's chances. It was just its third match without a score this season, one of the lowest marks in the league.

The club still sits above the playoff line despite the result, entering Week 13 in 7th place on 21 points in the standings. New acquisition Erica Meg Parkinson, brought over from Portuguese side Valadares Gaia is expected to be available for the first time since coming over at the start of the month. The English international will likely replace Matsukubo in a playmaking role. She previously played under Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates as a member of England's U-23 National team in 2025.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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