San Diego Wave FC Earns 2-2 Draw against Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO - San Diego Wave FC (9-5-2, 29 points) earned a point on the road in Kansas City on Friday night with a 2-2 draw against the Current (8-6-1, 25 points) at CPKC Stadium by way of a first-career brace for Trinity Byars.

San Diego opened the scoring in the sixth minute when midfielder Kimmi Ascanio found Gia Corley making a run down the left flank. Corley squared the ball across the top of the six-yard box to Byars, who finished first-time inside the near post.

The Current responded shortly after halftime when they won possession at the top of the penalty area before finding Croix Bethune, who struck a first-time volley into the side netting for the equalizer. Kansas City took the lead in the 61st minute when a through ball found Temwa Chawinga, who calmly finished past the goalkeeper.

The Wave continued to push for an equalizer and found one in second-half stoppage time. Defender Mimi Van Zanten delivered a cross into the penalty area that deflected around the box before Kristen McNabb got a shot on target. Kansas City's goalkeeper was unable to fully control the attempt, allowing Byars to react first and push the rebound over the line to salvage a point on the road.

Byars recorded the first brace of her professional career in her first 90-minute appearance, moving into the team lead with six goals this season while helping the Wave extend its unbeaten road streak to four matches.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium to host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, July 26 for the Club's annual Pride Night. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on KUSI San Diego.

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Notes:

Trinity Byars scored her fifth and sixth goal in tonight's match and secured her first professional brace.

Gia Corley recorded her third assist of the year in tonight's match.

All three of San Diego's second half-stoppage time goals have been scored by Trinity Byars this season, two of those being equalizers.

San Diego have scored eight goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the NWSL this season.

San Diego's 39 road points since the start of last season are the most of any NWSL team since the beginning of 2025. The team is also unbeaten in four straight matches on the road.

The Wave have a record of W8, D2, L0 when scoring the opening goal in the NWSL this season and have avoided defeat in their last 9 matches when scoring first, dating back to the Club's last match against Kansas City on Nov. 2, 2025.

Box Score:

Kansas City Current 2:2 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Byars (5) (Corley, 3) 6'

KC - Bethune (3) (Rouse, 1) 52'

KC - Chawinga (9) (Bethune, 6) 61'

SD - Byars (6) 90'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Dali (Caution) 75'

KC - Hopkins (Caution) 90+6'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Agudelo, D Morroni (Wynalda 89'), D Wesley, D McNabb, D Van Zanten, M Dali, M Fazer (Barcenas 72'), M Corley (Godfrey 60'), F Ascanio, F Ludmila (Portilho 60'), F Byars

Subs not used: GK Paños, GK Haračić, D Harrison, M Fusco, M Barcenas

Kansas City Current: GK Jordan, D Rodriguez (I), D Robinson, D Ball, D Rouse, M Feist (Rodríguez 60'), M LaBonta, F Chawinga, F Bethune, F Hopkins, F Debinha, M DiBernardo (Debinha 60')

Subs not used: GK Williams-Moiser, D Suliafu, D Sharples, D Scott, F White, F Paul, F Hocking

Stats Summary: KC / SD

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Target: 3 / 6

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 6 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 12

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 42% / 58%







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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