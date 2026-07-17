Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Earlier this week, the Football Association of Zambia announced that Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji has been named to its provisional 26-player roster for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations July 26 to Aug. 16. Hosted in Morocco, the tournament will crown the African continental champions and determine the qualifying nations for next summer's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Kundananji joins the Copper Queens for the second time in 2026. She helped Zambia to the Four Nations tournament title in June, tallying one goal and one assist in the final vs. Malawi. She represented Zambia at last summer's Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three times with one assist in her squad's run to the quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual champion Nigeria. Kundananji was a standout in international play in 2025, scoring five goals in nine appearances.

With Bay FC in 2026, Kundananji has scored one goal in 10 matches, including eight starts. Her tally stood as the game winner in Bay FC's May 3 victory at in-state rival San Diego Wave FC. She is Bay FC's all-time leading scorer, with ten goals since joining the club at the start of its inaugural 2024 campaign.

Kundananji and Zambia were drawn into Group C, where they'll match up with Egypt, Nigeria, and Malawi. The Copper Queens will open their tournament run July 28 vs. Egypt from Rabat, Morocco, before taking on Nigeria Aug. 1 and Malawi Aug. 5. Zambia can qualify outright for next summer's Women's World Cup in Brazil with a run to the semifinals. Should the squad reach the quarterfinals, they'll guarantee an opportunity to reach the inter-confederation play-offs in the fall, determining the final qualifying nations.

Bay FC returns home to PayPal Park Saturday for afternoon action vs. the North Carolina Courage. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast nationally on CBS. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive beach towel giveaway, and all fans can take part in a host of exciting summer activities and win special prizes in FanFest courtesy of Founding Partner Trader Joe's.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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