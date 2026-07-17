Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
NEW YORK - Seattle Reign FC travels to Icahn Stadium for its first match of a three-game road trip, taking on Gotham FC on Saturday, July 18 (9:00 a.m. PT / ABC).
Reign FC (5-6-2, 17 points) enters the match following a 2-0 home win over Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field in the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry. Ryanne Brown opened the scoring in the eighth minute with her first NWSL regular season goal, finishing an assist from Ainsley McCammon. Maddie Mercado doubled Seattle's lead in the 43rd minute off a cross from Sam Meza, giving the forward a team-leading three goals this season. In her second consecutive start, Cassie Miller recorded a career-high nine saves to help Reign FC secure its fourth clean sheet of the season.
Gotham FC (8-3-3, 27 points) enters Saturday's match following a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, July 15 at Citi Field. Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the first half to secure all three points, while Gotham recorded its league-leading ninth shutout of the season. The midweek match drew a club-record crowd of 42,175 fans, setting a New York City women's sports attendance record.
Saturday's match marks the 34th meeting between Reign FC and Gotham FC across all competitions as the clubs close out their 2026 series. The two sides last met on May 15 at Lumen Field, where Seattle fell 2-0.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ABC
Talent: Jenn Hildreth Lianne Sanderson & Ali Krieger
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Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
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