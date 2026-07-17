San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC travels to face the Kansas City Current on Friday, July 17 at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT, with the match airing nationally on Prime Video.

San Diego and Kansas City have met nine times across all NWSL competitions, with the Current holding a 6-1-2 all-time advantage. The most recent meeting between the two sides came on Nov. 2, 2025, when Kansas City earned a 2-1 victory on Decision Day at CPKC Stadium. Dudinha gave the Wave an early lead in the eighth minute, but the Current responded with two second half goals to secure the result and close out the regular season.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Friday's match following a 2-0 loss to Angel City FC on July 11 at Snapdragon Stadium. Angel City opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Maiara Niehues headed home a cross from Jun Endo before Ary Borges doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Despite the result, San Diego controlled 63 percent possession, outshot Angel City 18-12 and earned all 10 of its corner kicks in the second half.

Kansas City enters the match following a 3-0 loss to the Orlando Pride on July 10. After a scoreless first half, Orlando broke through in the 49th minute on a long-range strike from Marta before Hannah Anderson added a second in the 57th minute. Barbra Banda sealed the victory in the 85th minute as the Current were held scoreless for just the second time this season.

Players to Watch:

Kennedy Wesley continues to be the anchor of San Diego's backline, starting every match this season while earning NWSL Best XI honors in April. The center back has played every minute for the Wave, recording an 88% passing accuracy while helping lead one of the league's top defensive units. Wesley also recorded the first assist of her professional career in San Diego's 2-0 victory over Gotham FC.

For Kansas City, forward Temwa Chawinga remains one of the most dangerous attackers in the NWSL. The reigning league MVP has scored eight goals and added two assists in just 10 appearances this season, averaging more than a goal contribution per match. Chawinga has also put 13 of her 20 shots on target and will look to add to her league-leading offensive production against the Wave.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will face the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on Friday, July 17. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT, with the match airing nationally on Prime Video.







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