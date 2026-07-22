Orlando Pride Sign Forward Seven Castain to New Multi-Year Contract

Published on July 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (6-7-2, 20 points) have signed forward Seven Castain to a new contract through the 2028 season, with a mutual option for 2029, it was announced today. Additionally, Castain has been loaned out to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League for the remainder of the 2026 season.

"Seven has shown tremendous professionalism and maturity throughout her first season in this league," said VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager Caitlin Carducci. "She arrived in Orlando with an impressive collegiate résumé and has continued to demonstrate the qualities that can make her one of the top young forwards in the country. We're excited to continue investing in her development and think the move to Dallas will allow her to continue to gain valuable minutes and playing time to continue her growth."

Castain originally joined the Pride ahead of the 2026 season after signing a one-year deal. In her rookie campaign, the forward has appeared in 11 matches and made her professional debut in Orlando's season opener, playing the full 90 minutes against the Seattle Reign.

As a senior at Texas Christian University in 2025, Castain played and started all 24 matches, logging 1,943 minutes while concluding her collegiate career without missing a game. She tied the program's single-season record with 17 goals, matching the mark set by former Pride forward Messiah Bright in 2021, and recorded 38 points, the second-most in a single season in school history. Castain posted six multi-goal performances, including two hat tricks, and tallied seven game-winning goals. During TCU's NCAA Tournament run to the College Cup, she scored five goals across two postseason matches.

In 2024, Castain started all 23 matches for the Horned Frogs and tied for both the team and Big 12 lead with 13 goals. She added a career-best six assists, finishing the season with 32 points. Castain also led TCU with 74 shots, including 33 on target, while recording five game-winning goals.

During her sophomore campaign in 2023, Castain started all 19 matches and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors. She finished second on the team with seven goals and 15 points, while leading the squad with 20 shots on goal and adding an assist.

As a freshman in 2022, Castain appeared in all 24 matches, making nine starts. She registered two goals and four assists for eight points while recording 14 shots on target and logging 999 minutes.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride sign forward Seven Castain to a new contract through the 2028 season, with a mutual option for 2029. Additionally, Castain has been loaned to Dallas Trinity FC for the remainder of the 2026 season.







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