Defender Ryanne Brown Signs Contract Extension with Seattle Reign FC

Published on July 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that defender Ryanne Brown has signed a contract extension to remain with the club through the 2027 NWSL season. Brown, 27, was selected as the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and recently earned her first start since returning from a season-ending injury, scoring the game-winning goal against Portland Thorns FC on July 12.

"Ryanne has shown tremendous resilience over the last two years," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her commitment throughout her rehabilitation and the way she has embraced every challenge speaks to the type of person and teammate she is. Seeing her back on the field and contributing was a special moment for everyone who has been part of her journey. We're pleased to continue that journey together here in Seattle."

Brown officially returned to the pitch in Seattle's 2026 season opener against the Orlando Pride after missing the 2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus. She made her first start since July 2024 against the Thorns on July 12, scoring her first NWSL regular season goal to help Seattle defeat its Cascadia rival. Through six appearances this season, Brown has recorded one goal, eight duels won, five clearances and four interceptions in 167 minutes.

"This club has meant so much to me over the last few years, especially throughout my recovery," said Brown. "From my teammates and coaches to our medical and performance staff, everyone supported me and believed in me every step of the way. Returning to the field with this group has been incredibly special, and I'm so grateful for the trust this club has shown in me. I'm excited to continue representing Seattle and can't wait for what's ahead."

Brown made her professional debut on July 17, 2022 against the Kansas City Current before spending the second half of her rookie season on loan with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark's top flight. Returning to Seattle ahead of the 2023 season, Brown appeared in 20 regular season matches over the next two seasons, totaling 609 minutes while recording 18 interceptions and winning 18 tackles before suffering her season-ending injury in 2024.

A graduate of Wake Forest University, Brown appeared in 82 matches (67 starts), totaling 5,796 minutes while recording eight goals and 13 assists.







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