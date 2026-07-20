Orlando Pride Assistant Coach Giles Barnes Departs Club
Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and assistant coach Giles Barnes have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today. Barnes departs the Club to become the new head coach of Al Qadsiah FC of the Saudi Women's Premier League.
Barnes originally joined the Pride as an interim assistant coach on then-interim head coach Seb Hines' staff during the final 15 games of the 2022 campaign. The former Premier League striker was appointed on a permanent basis ahead of the 2023 season and helped lead the Pride to the 2024 NWSL Championship, the 2024 NWSL Shield and back-to-back NWSL Playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025 during his time with the Club.
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