Spirit Jumps to Top of NWSL Table with 2-1 Win over Boston

Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Pawtucket, R.I. - The Washington Spirit overtook first place on the NWSL table with a 2-1 away win against Boston Legacy FC on Sunday night. Defender Tara Rudd and forward Trinity Rodman tallied goals for the Spirit as Washington earned its ninth win of the season.

The sides traded near chances through the opening 20 minutes of the match though neither could land a shot on target. Defender Paige Metayer, making her first start of the season, volleyed a cross in the box from midfielder Rebeca Bernal but sent her shot high in the 12th minute. Five minutes later, forward Gift Monday sent a header wide as the Spirit kept putting together attacking threats.

Washington broke the seal in the 25th minute when midfielder Leicy Santos sent a cross deep into the box where Rudd was waiting for a header. The center back sent a high-arching shot over the arms of Boston goalkeeper Casey Murphy and over the line for the 1-0 Spirit lead. The goal also marked Rudd's first in NWSL play since her equalizer late in Washington's 2024 quarterfinal match.

Just six minutes later, the Spirit doubled its lead when Rodman found the back of the net for the seventh time this season. In the 31st minute, Monday sent a through ball to Rodman in the attacking third and the star forward did the rest. The assist marked Monday's 15th goal contribution in a Spirit kit and Rodman's 11th goal contribution in the past ten regular season matches.

Heading into halftime, the Spirit had not allowed a single shot on target by Legacy FC though Boston created multiple chances in the attack in the final minutes of the first half. To start the second half, Washington subbed forward Sofia Cantore on for Monday before putting forward Rosemonde Kouassi and midfielder Hal Hershfelt on for forward Claudia Martínez and midfielder Deborah Abiodun, respectively.

Boston forced Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver to make several plays in the 70th and 75th minutes to keep the scoreline at 2-0. First, MacIver had to sky for a loose ball in the box before saving a short-range shot on target five minutes later. Washington put defender Gabrielle Carle and midfielder Andi Sullivan on for Rodman and Santos, respectively, as the side settled in to defend.

In the 88th minute, Boston broke through for its first goal of the night and cut the Spirit lead in half. Forward Sammy Smith found herself open down the field and entered the left side of the Spirit box before firing a shot into the right side of the frame. Washington was able to maintain most of possession through stoppage time and run out the clock before the final whistle awarded the Spirit its ninth win of the year and a ticket to the top of the league table.

Next up, the Spirit will return home to Audi Field for a matchup with another expansion side in Denver Summit FC on Sunday, July 26. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and air on Victory+. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2026

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