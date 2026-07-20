Washington Spirit Duo Named to Nigeria Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Gift Monday have been called up to the Nigeria Women's National Team for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Nigeria Football Federation announced recently. The Super Falcons will compete in Group C as the side looks to capture its 11th continental title. Should Nigeria advance out of group play, the team would play in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, August 9.

Abiodun made her debut for the Nigeria senior team in September 2022 and has since competed with the side at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games. Since joining the Spirit in August 2025, the midfielder has appeared in 20 matches, tallying a goal and an assist.

Monday first appeared for the Super Falcons in 2021 and has since played in over ten matches for the side. The forward was part of Nigeria's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad as well. Since joining the Spirit early last season, Monday has appeared in 44 total matches for Washington, tallying 12 goals and three assists.

Nigeria's Group C Schedule:

vs Malawi | Tuesday, July 28 (Al Medina Stadium, Rabat)

vs Zambia | Saturday, August 1 (Al Medina Stadium, Rabat)

vs Egypt | Wednesday, August 5 (Rabat Olympic Stadium, Rabat)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2026

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