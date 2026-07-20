Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Named to Ivory Coast Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations
Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi has been called up to the Ivory Coast Women's National Team for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Ivorian Football Federation announced recently. Kouassi and Ivory Coast will compete in Group B as they look to win the tournament for the first time. Should the side advance out of the group stage, it would play in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, August 8.
Kouassi made her senior debut for the Ivorian national team during the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, helping Ivory Coast to the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Cameroon. Recently, Kouassi helped Ivory Coast win all three of its 2026 FIFA Series matches in April, scoring a goal in the side's win over Turks and Caicos as well.
Ivory Coast's Group B Schedule:
vs Burkina Faso | Monday, July 27 at 3 p.m. EDT (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Rabat)
vs South Africa | Friday, July 31 at 12 p.m. EDT (Moulay Rachid Stadium, Casablanca)
vs Tanzania | Tuesday, August 4 at 3 p.m. EDT (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Rabat)
Kouassi has appeared in 50 total matches for Washington since joining the side in the summer of 2024. With ten goals and 12 assists so far in her Spirit career, Kouassi is a consistent attacking threat for the club. The forward has tallied two goals and three assists for the team so far this year and earned the Golden Boot award in May as the top scorer at the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup.
The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2026
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