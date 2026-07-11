Chicago Stars FC Fall to Boston Legacy FC, 2-0

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 2-0 on the road to Boston Legacy FC on Friday night.

Match Notes:

Michelle Alozie started in her first match since Chicago's road match on May 10 against Kansas City.

Jordyn Huitema led the Stars with five duels won.

Jameese Joseph led the squad with three shots on goal.

Jordyn Huitema led the Stars with five duels won.

Jameese Joseph led the squad with three shots on goal.

Sam Staab led Chicago's defense with five clearances.

How it Happened

Boston got on the board first after Amanda Gutierres scored off a penalty kick in the 22nd minute.

In the 58th minute, Nichelle Prince found the back of the net to put Boston up 2-0.

Chicago battled through the remainder of the half, generating multiple shots on goal and a few late corners. Boston held onto the 2-0 lead to win the match.

Next Match Chicago Stars FC returns home to Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois to take on Angel City FC for the second time this season on July 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on ION.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

BOS 1 1 2

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

BOS: 22' Amanda Gutierres, 58' Nichelle Prince CHI:

Disciplinary Report

BOS: 76' Alba Caño (Yellow Card)

CHI:

Lineups

BOS: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin Lilly Reale, Bianca St-Georges, Jorelyn Carabalí, Annie Karich, Barbara Olivieri (66' Aleigh Gambone), Alba Caño (90+2' Ella Stevens), Nichelle Prince (76' Amanda Allen), Amanda Gutierres (66' Sammy Smith), Aïssata Traoré (90+3' Nicolette Hernández)

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Aaliyah Farmer, Maitane, Nádia Gomes, Michelle Alozie (59' Jenna Bike), Mallory Swanson, Brinna Pinto (59' Bea Franklin), Sam Staab, Manaka Hayashi (71' Ivonne Chacón), Jameese Joseph, Jordyn Huitema

-Chicago Stars FC-







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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