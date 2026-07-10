Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Boston Legacy FC

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - CChicago Stars FC (4-9-0, 12 pts) will head to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to face Boston Legacy FC (2-7-4,10 pts) for the second time this season on Friday, July 10. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on NWSL+. The Stars will look for a second consecutive win while the Legacy will look to earn its first win since May 12.

Where to Watch

Stream: NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Jordyn Huitema scored twice to lead Chicago Stars FC to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Martin Stadium on Sunday, July 5 against Utah Royals FC.

BOS: The Legacy recorded a 2-2 draw against Bay FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Sunday, July 5.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players across the league left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 13 matches. After week 12, Staab leads the league in clearances (84), ranks fifth in the league for touches (978) and sixth in passes (753). Additionally, forward Jordyn Huitema is fourth in the league with 32 aerial duels won. The forward also leads Chicago with four goals while Ryan Gareis leads with two assists.

Here's the History: The Stars are undefeated against the Legacy after beating the NWSL expansion team 2-0 in the clubs' first meeting earlier this season on April 25 at Martin Stadium. Jordyn Huitema and Nádia Gomes each scored in the Stars' win, while goalie Katie Atkinson tied her career-high of eight saves. Friday's matchup will be the first time Chicago takes on Boston on the road.

In Safe Hands: Goalie Katie Atkinson leads Chicago with three wins and two clean sheets between the pipes. Atkinson is fourth in the NWSL in save percentage (84.85) and fifth in goals against average (1). In her five games played this season, Atkinson has recorded 28 saves, seven clearances, 51 recoveries and five goals against.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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