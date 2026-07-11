Bay FC Earns Second Straight Unbeaten Result with 2-0 Shutout Victory

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Bay FC bested Racing Louisville FC 2-0 Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium, earning the club its first win since May 3 and second straight unbeaten result. A goal each by midfielder Kennedy Fuller, her first with her new club, and forward Karlie Lema on either side of the break paired with a stellar defensive performance to earn the club a happy flight back to the Bay Area and all three points.

"Obviously, delighted with three points. Delighted with a with a clean sheet tonight," said head coach Emma Coates. "In terms of, as far as away trips go, you know, four points on the road helps us build a bit momentum into the next. [We're] delighted with the with the performance today."

The hosts put Bay FC under pressure early on. Louisville got downhill from the opening kickoff, serving an early ball into traffic in the penalty area. Strong defensive work by midfielder Claire Hutton and defender Sydney Collins denied the chance and cleared the ball away. Louisville threatened from a set piece chance, but a leaping header by defender Maddie Moreau cleared a close-range shot off the line.

Bay FC settled into the game after the 15-minute mark. The club found the net first for the second straight game, going up 1-0 in the 21st minute. A crafty combination saw forward Racheal Kundananji find defender Maddie Moreau in space on the wing for a cross into the box to forward Karlie Lema, whose shot on frame was denied by the goalkeeper. Midfielder Kennedy Fuller tapped in the rebound on the follow-up, her first score with Bay FC in just her second match with the club, and the third straight goal by a player scoring their first in club colors.

The squad kept its foot on the gas and nearly doubled its advantage only five minutes later. Forward Alex Pfeiffer found space atop the penalty box and let loose a left-footed effort shot through traffic towards the back post, but the ball skirted just wide of the target. Pfeiffer came close to a score again with five minutes remaining in the first half, rattling the woodwork after cutting inside with the ball at her feet.

Bay FC kept pressure on out of the break as midfielder Claire Hutton nearly put her name on the scoresheet. After intercepting and carrying upfield, the midfielder played wide to Pfeiffer, who returned it back inside the box for a shot stopped by Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer. The club was rewarded for its press as the hour mark approached, as Lema pickpocketed Bloomer high and off her line and dribbled in for her second score in as many games.

A stellar defensive effort as time ticked down closed out the clean sheet for Bay FC, the club's third of the season. Poise in its defensive third allowed the club to absorb a pair of chances with 20 minutes to go, keeping the hosts from generating a quality chance despite earning possession high in the attacking third. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz came up with a diving save with nine minutes remaining after a blocked shot bounced around in traffic, keeping the shutout and three-point effort intact.

Bay FC returns home following Friday's match, returning to PayPal Park Saturday, July 18 as the North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area for the two sides' final regular season meeting of 2026. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on CBS. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC Beach Towel presented by Trader Joe's.

Racing Louisville FC v Bay FC

July 10, 2026

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 5,358

Discipline

BAY - Moreau (caution) 28'

LOU - McMahon (caution) 71'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Fuller 21'

BAY - Lema 58'

Goals

1 2 F

Racing Louisville FC

0 0 0

Bay FC

1 1 2

Starting Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: Bloomer, Petersen (McMahon 45'), Wright (C), Jean, Milliet, Hodge (Ciorbu 80'), O'Kane (Morris 60'), Sears, Flint, Hase (Fischer 45'), Weber (Lardner 60')

Unused Substitutes: Prohaska, Gacioch, Floyd

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau, Anderson (Courtnall 45'), Cometti, Collins (C), Kundananji (Bailey 90+1'), Bebar (Barry 83'), Hutton, Pfeiffer (Conti 71'), Fuller, Lema (Hubly 83')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Girelli, Boade, Allen







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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