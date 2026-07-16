Lindsey Heaps Officially Eligible for Denver Summit FC and NWSL Matchplay

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - With the NWSL international transfer window opening on July 14, midfielder Lindsey Heaps is officially rostered with the Denver Summit FC and is eligible for matchplay beginning this weekend.

Heaps, a Colorado native, joins the Summit after five seasons with OL Lyonnes in France's Première Ligue, where she claimed 10 titles, including the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Lindsey home to Colorado," said Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing. "Lindsey's return to the NWSL is an exciting moment for our club, our supporters and the broader Colorado soccer community. Lindsey's world-class talent and leadership will make an immediate impact both on the field and in our locker room, and we can't wait to see her wear the crest and take the pitch for the first time."

Prior to her time in France, Heaps spent six seasons with Portland Thorns FC (2016-22), making 105 appearances and earning NWSL MVP honors in 2018. She helped lead the Thorns to two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021) and the 2017 NWSL Championship, scoring the lone match-winning goal in the title match. Heaps finished her Portland career with 31 goals across all competitions.

Since earning her first cap with the U.S. Women's National Team in 2013, Heaps has totaled 178 international appearances over 14 seasons. The USWNT captain (since 2023) has helped her nation win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.







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