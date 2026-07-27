Gotham FC, Esther González Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and forward Esther González have agreed to a mutual contract termination as González temporarily steps away from soccer to attend to personal matters in Spain, the club announced Monday.

González departs Gotham FC as the club's all-time leading scorer, with 33 goals across all NWSL competitions. She was a two-time NWSL Best XI performer and a 2025 NWSL MVP finalist, with two NWSL championships, a Concacaf W Champions Cup and an NWSL Challenge Cup.

"We wish Esther and her family all the best as they return home to Spain," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Esther has been a model professional on and off the field, helping us win four major trophies and serving as a respected leader in our team. We thank her for three great years full of world-class moments of brilliance. We will always support Esther wherever her path leads."

"Gotham FC will always hold a very special place in my heart," González said. "From the moment I arrived, I felt something unique about this club - the people, the environment, the way everyone works together every single day. I am grateful for each and every moment shared with my teammates, the coaches and every single member of this club.

"This journey has surpassed every expectation I had when I first came to Gotham. Together we achieved everything there is to achieve, and I will forever be proud to say that with this club, I won it all. But beyond the trophies, Gotham is the place where I grew in so many ways - as a player, as a professional and, most importantly, as a person. And it is here, in New Jersey, where my family grew, too.

"I carry so many incredible memories with me, but I know that every time I think of this club, I will do so with a smile on my face. Thank you, Gotham, for everything."

González, 33, joined Gotham FC in the late summer of 2023, making an immediate impact with two goals in her five regular season appearances. She scored the game-winner in the 2023 NWSL Championship.

Over the ensuing two seasons, González tallied 22 goals and five assists, leading the team in scoring both campaigns and finishing second in the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot race with 13. Her nine braces with Gotham FC tied Megan Rapinoe for the most braces at a single club.

The Spanish World Cup winner and UEFA Women's Euro runner-up finished her time with Gotham FC in emphatic fashion, scoring four goals in her final three matches.







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