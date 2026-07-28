Gotham FC Activates Midfielder Taryn Torres off Injury List

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC activated midfielder Taryn Torres off the NWSL's season-ending injury list on Tuesday, making her eligible to return to competition ahead of a busy stretch of matches.

Torres, 27, is eligible to play for Gotham FC for the first time since September 2025, when she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during a training session.

A native of Frisco, Texas, Torres was selected by Gotham FC in the 2021 NWSL Draft out of the University of Virginia. She has made 47 appearances, including 22 starts, across all competitions for Gotham FC, helping the club win two NWSL championships, the Concacaf W Champions Cup and the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Internationally, Torres represented the United States at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and has also played for the U-19, U-17 and U-15 women's national teams.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026

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