Gotham FC Transfers Forward Khyah Harper to the Houston Dash

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has agreed to a free transfer of forward Khyah Harper to the Houston Dash, the club announced Tuesday.

Harper departs Gotham FC as both an NWSL and continental champion, having won the 2025 NWSL Championship and 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup during her rookie season. She also helped the team claim the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup in June.

"Thank you so much, Gotham FC," said Harper. "I am so grateful for this amazing club and for receiving my first professional contract here. Having the privilege to grow, compete and learn from people who were once my idols is something I will cherish for the rest of my career. This is such a special place, filled with incredible people who have made this journey unforgettable. To the coaches, my teammates, the staff, the fans and supporters, thank you for believing in me and for the trust you've shown me from day one. I'll always be thankful for everything this club has given me."

"We're grateful to Khyah for everything she brought to Gotham FC during her time with our club," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We wish her nothing but success in this next chapter with Houston."

Harper joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 season following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. She made 17 regular season appearances, including two starts, and scored her first NWSL goal in her first career start on Aug. 1 against the Chicago Stars.

The Minnesota native also delivered in international competition, scoring the game-winning goal against CF Monterrey during the group stage of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup before adding another goal against ASFAR in the third-place match of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup at Emirates Stadium.

Across two seasons with Gotham FC, Harper made 25 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.