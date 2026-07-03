NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C.
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have agreed to transfer midfielder Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. of the Barclays Women's Super League for an agreed-upon fee, the clubs jointly announced on Friday.
Manaka, who was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 NWSL season, had a clause in her contract requiring the Courage to approve any transfer at or above a particular threshold.
"Thank you so much for the last three years. I had so many great experiences with this club, and I will never forget them. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and all the fans for always supporting me. I really appreciate everything you did for me. I'm excited for my next challenge, but this club will always be special to me. Thank you again, and I wish everyone all the best," Manaka said.
Manaka joined the club on loan from Mynavi Sendai during the 2023 season, before the move was made permanent in June 2024. The midfielder made an immediate impact upon arrival, being named the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup Final MVP following her crucial goal in the Courage's repeat win of the tournament.
Across three years at the club, Manaka made 58 regular-season appearances, scoring 19 goals and adding 10 assists. Manaka departs the Courage with the fourth-most regular season goals in club history, while ranking tied for ninth in assists and fourth for overall goal contributions.
Manaka was named NWSL Midfielder of the Year in 2025 and made the league's Best XI after finishing third in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals.
The Courage have 26 players under contract, with 24 active and two players on the Season-Ending Injury list.
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North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo
(Lewis Gettier)
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