Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
Denver Summit FC (4-5-3, 15 pts) fell, 3-0, to the Kansas City Current (8-5-0, 24 pts) in the clubs' first-ever meeting in Colorado on Friday night.
The Summit's lineup featured forward Ally Brazier and midfielder Emma Regan, both of whom made their first starts in at least nine matches ... marking her third start this season, Regan saw the Starting XI for the first time since March 20 at Orlando, while Brazier got her second spot in the starting line and first since the Summit's inaugural match against Bay FC on March 14.
Summit Co-Captain Janine Sonis started on the front line after spending the majority of the season on the back line ... in her 90 minutes of match play, Sonis led the team in touches (88) with a 75% passing accuracy, taking a single shot on target.
Continuing to play in every minute of every match this season, Summit keeper Abby Smith walked away with five saves on the night, her second most this season, solidifying the top spot in the league in goals prevented (6.0).
For the third consecutive match, Denver sold out DICK's Sporting Goods Park, welcoming 16,833 fans to Commerce City ... after Friday's match, the Summit continues to boast the league's highest average attendance on the season (28,436).
Friday's match marked Denver's fourth home match of its inaugural season and the first of the club's longest homestand of the year (three matches).
SCORING
35' KC, Michelle Cooper
81' KC, Michelle Cooper
87' KC, Temwa Chawinga
SCORING SUMMARY
1 2 F
KC 1 2 0
DENVER 0 0 0
DISCIPLINE
36' DEN, Eva Gaetino (yellow card)
KC CURRENT LINEUP: Jordan, Rouse, Rodriguez ('90 Scott), Robinson, Sharples, Bethune (90' Ball), LaBonta, Feist (79' Rodriguez), Chawinga, Hopkins (62' Debinha), Cooper (90' White)
Unused Substitutes: Paul, Suliafu, Williams-Mosier, Hocking
DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Kurtz, Oke (78' Means), Pickett (45' Yuzuki), Gaetino, Lynch (84' Thomas), Regan (45' Sheehan), Ryan, Kössler, Brazier (66' McCormack), Sonis
Unused Substitutes: Reid, Nytes, Biegalski, Boade
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