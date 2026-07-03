Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - After a month-long break, Denver Summit FC returns to play at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park tonight at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Fan Zone (beginning at 5:30 PM)

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone, featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:

NWSL Summer of Soccer Roadtrip Bus: a nationwide, branded road trip running throughout June and July to bring the league directly to communities during the FIFA World Cup. Fans can engage with interactive experiences, enjoy live entertainment, and get opportunities to interact with the league and various digital creators.

Giveaways and prizes from our partners including: Goodheart Animal Hospital, Mighty Pine HVAC & Plumbing and KONG

Community tabling partner: Freedom Service Dogs, transform lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Their programs primarily serve veterans and first responders with PTSD, adults with mobility challenges, and young adults with autism.

Community Corner spotlighting TAPS and honoring the families of fallen heroes, Samantha Cotter and Kristopher Post. TAPS is a national nonprofit organization providing care and resources to all grieving a death in the military or veteran community.

Music

Face Painting

In-Stadium (gates open at 6:30 PM)

Pre-Match Recognition: Lea Gentry, winner of the inaugural April Heinrichs Award presented by The Denver Post

Tunnel of Honor: Denver Summit FC fans and TAPS

National Anthem Performance: Denver Brass5

Half Time: Sizzling Sprint mascot race

Post Match Fireworks: Presented by Zambelli Fireworks







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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