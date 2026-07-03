Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - After a month-long break, Denver Summit FC returns to play at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park tonight at 7:30 p.m. MT.
Fan Zone (beginning at 5:30 PM)
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone, featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:
NWSL Summer of Soccer Roadtrip Bus: a nationwide, branded road trip running throughout June and July to bring the league directly to communities during the FIFA World Cup. Fans can engage with interactive experiences, enjoy live entertainment, and get opportunities to interact with the league and various digital creators.
Giveaways and prizes from our partners including: Goodheart Animal Hospital, Mighty Pine HVAC & Plumbing and KONG
Community tabling partner: Freedom Service Dogs, transform lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Their programs primarily serve veterans and first responders with PTSD, adults with mobility challenges, and young adults with autism.
Community Corner spotlighting TAPS and honoring the families of fallen heroes, Samantha Cotter and Kristopher Post. TAPS is a national nonprofit organization providing care and resources to all grieving a death in the military or veteran community.
Music
Face Painting
In-Stadium (gates open at 6:30 PM)
Pre-Match Recognition: Lea Gentry, winner of the inaugural April Heinrichs Award presented by The Denver Post
Tunnel of Honor: Denver Summit FC fans and TAPS
National Anthem Performance: Denver Brass5
Half Time: Sizzling Sprint mascot race
Post Match Fireworks: Presented by Zambelli Fireworks
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City - Denver Summit FC
- Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Returns to Regular Season Action against League-Leading San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade
- Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Nahikari García on Season-Ending Injury List
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Goalkeeper Kat Asman on Loan from the Orlando Pride
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Grand Opening of CommonSpirit Performance Center