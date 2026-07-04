Orlando Pride Starting XI: a Look at the Pride's Starters and Bench as They Face Angel City FC on the Road
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Pride are back! The second half of the NWSL season kicks off out in California tonight as Orlando takes on Angel City FC.
With both Oihane and Barbra Banda out for tonight, Head Coach Seb Hines has shifted the lineup a bit, bringing Julie Doyle and Angelina in to replace them. Jacquie Ovalle also comes back into the starting lineup for the first time since the Pride played Angel City at home back in April, where she came off the pitch injured. She will start in place of Nicole Payne.
On the bench, Solai Washington is back and available after missing the last few matches before the break, while Cosette Morché will make her first appearance of the season on the bench as the backup goalkeeper.
Here's how the rest of the Pride lineup ahead of kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video:
Orlando Pride lineup: Anna Moorhouse, Hailie Mace, Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Kerry Abello, Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Luana, Jacquie Ovalle, Julie Doyle, Angelina
Substitutions: Cosette Morché, Hannah Anderson, Solai Washington, Zara Chavoshi, Seven Castain, Simone Jackson, Summer Yates, Nicole Payne, Marta
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