Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - Seattle Reign FC plays its first match since returning from an international break on Saturday, July 4, traveling to face the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / NWSL+). During the international break, Reign FC had 11 players represented across four countries. The club also extended the contracts of Ruby Hladek and Neeku Purcell while exercising the mutual option on Brittany Ratcliffe.
Reign FC (4-5-2, 14 points) is coming off a 2-1 road loss to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on May 30. Maddie Mercado forced an own goal from Lucia Di Guglielmo in the 44th minute to send the match into halftime level. Hal Hershfelt scored in the 81st minute to secure all three points for the Spirit.
The Courage (5-3-3, 18 points) return from break following a 2-1 road win against Angel City FC on May 31. After a scoreless first half, Evelyn Ijeh opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Angel City equalized three minutes later. Manaka Matsukubo scored the game-winning goal for the Courage in the 79th minute to extend their win streak to three games. Earlier today, North Carolina announced the transfer of Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. of the Women's Super League.
Saturday's match marks the 20th all-time meeting between Seattle and North Carolina. The clubs last met on September 28, 2025, when Reign FC earned a 2-1 victory at Lumen Field. Seattle has won the last three matches played against the Courage.
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC in action
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup - Denver Summit FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Orlando Pride in First Contest After Break - Angel City FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans - Denver Summit FC
- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Rally Falls Short in D.C. - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: a Look at the Pride's Starters and Bench as They Face Angel City FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City - Denver Summit FC
- Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Returns to Regular Season Action against League-Leading San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Reign FC Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen Departs Club to Pursue First Team Manager Role with Dallas Trinity FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to Multi-Year Extension
- Seattle Reign FC and Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Exercise Mutual Option