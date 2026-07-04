Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC in action(Seattle Reign FC)

CARY, N.C. - Seattle Reign FC plays its first match since returning from an international break on Saturday, July 4, traveling to face the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / NWSL+). During the international break, Reign FC had 11 players represented across four countries. The club also extended the contracts of Ruby Hladek and Neeku Purcell while exercising the mutual option on Brittany Ratcliffe.

Reign FC (4-5-2, 14 points) is coming off a 2-1 road loss to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on May 30. Maddie Mercado forced an own goal from Lucia Di Guglielmo in the 44th minute to send the match into halftime level. Hal Hershfelt scored in the 81st minute to secure all three points for the Spirit.

The Courage (5-3-3, 18 points) return from break following a 2-1 road win against Angel City FC on May 31. After a scoreless first half, Evelyn Ijeh opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Angel City equalized three minutes later. Manaka Matsukubo scored the game-winning goal for the Courage in the 79th minute to extend their win streak to three games. Earlier today, North Carolina announced the transfer of Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. of the Women's Super League.

Saturday's match marks the 20th all-time meeting between Seattle and North Carolina. The clubs last met on September 28, 2025, when Reign FC earned a 2-1 victory at Lumen Field. Seattle has won the last three matches played against the Courage.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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