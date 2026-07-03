What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Angel City FC

When: Friday, July 3rd, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Prime Video

As the Pride get back to play in California, here are four things to watch for:

Last-Minute Magic

The Orlando Pride and Angel City FC meet for the second time this season after a dramatic 2-1 Pride victory earlier this year. Haley McCutcheon delivered a brace, including a stoppage-time winner in the 90+8 minute to secure all three points and end Angel City's unbeaten start to the campaign. Historically, the Pride hold a 5-2-2 advantage in the series and have gone 3-1-0 on the road in Los Angeles.

Golden State of Mind

The Pride have consistently found success against California-based clubs, earning 15 wins from 23 matches against Angel City FC, Bay FC, and San Diego Wave FC combined. Orlando has dropped just three of those contests, two of which have come at the hands of Angel City, underscoring the Club's strong track record against West Coast competition.

On Target, On Trend

Orlando's attack continues to deliver in 2026. The Pride have found the back of the net in 11 of their first 12 matches this season-more than any other team in the NWSL-and enter the match on an eight-game scoring streak, one shy of the Club record. With 18 goals so far, Orlando sits tied for the third-highest scoring mark in the league.

Dyke Delivers Again

Cori Dyke opened her 2026 scoring account in the Pride's recent 3-1 win over Bay FC, marking the second goal of her NWSL career. Fittingly, her first goal also came during a "Pride in Our City" match last season. Barbra Banda assisted on the finish, recording her first helper of the year and continuing to contribute across the attack in all facets of the game.

Milestone Tracker

Anna Moorhouse is two appearances away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Julie Doyle is three appearances away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Hailie Mace is four appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.

Marta's next goal will be her 50th for the Pride across all competitions.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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